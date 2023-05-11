Trending
U.S. News
May 11, 2023 / 1:37 AM

California launches investigation into police officers' alleged racist, bigoted texts

By Darryl Coote
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the launch of a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department. Photo courtesy of California Attorney General Rob Bonta/Facebook
California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the launch of a civil rights investigation into the Antioch Police Department. Photo courtesy of California Attorney General Rob Bonta/Facebook

May 11 (UPI) -- California's top prosecutor has launched a civil rights investigation into allegations that officers with the Antioch Police Department engaged in sending one another racist and bigoted text messages and other discriminatory misconduct.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the investigation Wednesday, stating it will probe whether the law enforcement agency perpetuates a pattern of unconstitutional policing.

"It is our job to protect and serve all of our communities," he said in a statement.

The announcement follows last month's publication of two reports of a court-ordered investigation by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office into the East Bay police department concerning what they described as "crimes of moral turpitude and criminal offenses."

RELATED Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment

The reports include communications between Antioch Police Department officers from 2020 and 2021. Messages contained in the documents are graphic and exhibit derogatory, homophobic and sexually explicit language and images, including the use of the n-word and pictures of gorillas in reference to Black residents.

Conversations also include admissions of fabricating full confessions from suspects in situations when cameras aren't present and of assault.

The reports state the communications demonstrate the officers' "racial bias and animus towards African Americans and other people of color in the community."

The investigation announced Wednesday is to be conducted by the California Department of Justice's Civil Rights Enforcement Section.

Bonta's office added that the attorney general's investigation is separate from other ongoing or potential administrative or criminal probes at the local and federal levels.

"Where there are allegations of potentially pervasive bias or discrimination, it can undermine the trust that is critical for public safety and our justice system," Bonta said. "It is our responsibility to ensure that we establish a culture of accountability, professionalism and zero tolerance for hateful or racist behavior, on or off duty."

RELATED Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer

Antioch police chief Steven Ford told CBS News in a statement that he welcomes the investigation.

