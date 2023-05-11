Trending
May 11, 2023

Alabama police officer dies after cruiser goes into river

By Matt Bernardini

May 10 (UPI) -- A police officer in Mobile, Ala., died Thursday after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early in the morning.

The Alabama Port Authority confirmed that the body of Kimberly Sickafoose had been recovered after her car went into the river between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The incident is under investigation but there is no evidence of foul play, authorities said.

"Officer Sickafoose always had a kind word, a smile and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers)," Port Authority Director John Driscoll said in a statement. "She was a bright light and will be deeply missed."

"The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family," Maggie Oliver, a Port Authority spokesperson, added, according to FOX8.

Latest Headlines

Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Coast Guard suspends search for 3 after jet debris found off San Clemente Island
May 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard San Diego station Thursday morning suspended a search for three people after an aircraft and debris field were found about a mile southwest of U.S. Navy-owned San Clemente Island on Wednesday.
Peloton recalling exercise bike after reports of broken bones, other injuries
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Peloton recalling exercise bike after reports of broken bones, other injuries
May 11 (UPI) -- Peloton is recalling 2.1 million of its original exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards. The model number is PL-01.
New task force to investigate environmental crimes in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New task force to investigate environmental crimes in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands
May 11 (UPI) -- A new Department of Justice task force announced Thursday will investigate and prosecute federal environmental crimes in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. jobless claims hit highest mark since late 2021
May 11 (UPI) -- The four-week moving average for jobless claims through the week ending May 6 was the highest it's been since November 2021, the U.S. government said Thursday.
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA issues new rules, makes it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
May 11 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved new rules for blood donation, allowing gay and bisexual men to more easily donate blood.
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Man suspected in 2005 Natalee Holloway disappearance to be extradited from Peru
May 11 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot, the imprisoned Dutch man suspected in the Aruba disappearance of U.S. teen Natalee Holloway in 2005, will be temporarily extradited to the United States.
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House, states, Congress look for immigration solutions as Title 42 ends
May 11 (UPI) -- As the Trump-era Title 42 public health immigration restriction allowing quick expulsion of migrants expires Thursday, a mass influx of migrants seeking asylum is expected at the southern U.S. border.
Wholesale prices moderating slowly, U.S. data show
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Wholesale prices moderating slowly, U.S. data show
May 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices, minus food and energy, moderated over the 12-month period to April, coming in at its lowest level in more than a year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.
Two parents in Varsity Blues scandal get convictions overturned on appeal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two parents in Varsity Blues scandal get convictions overturned on appeal
May 11 (UPI) -- The 1st Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the convictions of two parents convicted in the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.
EPA set to impose new rules on power plants in effort to reduce carbon pollution
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
EPA set to impose new rules on power plants in effort to reduce carbon pollution
May 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is set to impose increased carbon pollution standards that would slap new restrictions on coal and natural-gas power plants as the administration ramps up efforts to address climate change.
