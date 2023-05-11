Alabama police officer dies after cruiser goes into river

May 10 (UPI) -- A police officer in Mobile, Ala., died Thursday after her police cruiser plunged into the Mobile River early in the morning.

The Alabama Port Authority confirmed that the body of Kimberly Sickafoose had been recovered after her car went into the river between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The incident is under investigation but there is no evidence of foul play, authorities said.

"Officer Sickafoose always had a kind word, a smile and a story to share (usually about her family or beloved labrador retrievers)," Port Authority Director John Driscoll said in a statement. "She was a bright light and will be deeply missed."

"The thoughts, prayers, and support of the entire Port community are with her family," Maggie Oliver, a Port Authority spokesperson, added, according to FOX8.