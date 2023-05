A shooting at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., has left one person dead. A suspect is in police custody. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

May 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., has left one person dead. The suspected shooter was taken into custody by police. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, police received reports of shots being fired at VCU's North Hospital facility. The victim, Ty'Quan White, 25, was treated for his injuries but died soon after. Advertisement

VCU police temporarily locked down the hospital as a precautionary measure but said there was no sign of additional immediate danger.

Police said the shooting was the result of a fight between two employees in a stairwell at the facility.

The suspected shooter, Chirstopher Boisseau, 24, was taken into custody and charged with maliciously shooting inside a building. More charges are also expected.

VCU Health CEO Marlon Levy said there would be an immediate security review to determine what policy changes might be needed.