Texas mall gunman obtained weapons legally as motive remains unclear

People leave notes, flowers and stuffed animals on crosses marking the eight victims, including three children, of a mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas. Authorities have confirmed that the weapons the gunman used were legally obtained, as the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

May 10 (UPI) -- Texas authorities have confirmed that the weapons used in Saturday's mass-shooting, at a Dallas-area outlet mall that killed eight people including three children, were all legally obtained. Texas Department of Public Safety Regional Director Hank Sibley told reporters Tuesday that Mauricio Garcia, 33, had eight weapons including three found on him and another five in his vehicle. Advertisement

Garcia shot 15 people -- killing eight and injuring seven -- with an AR-15 rifle, according to Sibley who said the gunman started shooting in the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas, on Saturday afternoon before moving into the complex.

Garcia was shot and killed minutes later by an Allen police officer, whose name has not been released following his request for privacy.

"We are so blessed that an Allen police officer who took appropriate action, did what he did when he did it," Sibley said. "He undoubtedly saved countless lives. If he hadn't been there, we would have had a much more severe situation."

While Sibley said investigators are still working to determine a motive for Saturday's shooting, they have verified that Garcia held White supremacist beliefs.

Garcia had "neo-Nazi ideation," Sibley said. Investigators discovered a Russian social media profile with racist, misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ and antisemitic posts that they believe belonged to the gunman, according to Sibley.

Investigators also believe Garcia chose the mall as his target, but then fired at random.

According to authorities, Garcia did not have a criminal record, but had been discharged from the U.S. Army in 2008 for mental health issues.

"Early on they realized he was not fit for the Army," Sibley said, adding that military reporting standards have improved and would have prevented Garcia from obtaining firearms legally if he had been discharged for mental health issues today.

Since the start of the year, there have been more than 200 mass shootings -- defined as a shooting in which at least four people were killed -- in the United States, according to nonprofit The Gun Violence Archive.

President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

"Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time," Biden said Sunday. "Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar."

The mall's owner, Simon Property Group, said the outlet stores will remain closed indefinitely.