May 10, 2023 / 12:14 PM

Mortgage applications increase in response to lower rates

By Daniel J. Graeber
Applications for home loans increased relative to week-ago levels, though activity remains well below levels from last year, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- With interest rates on home loans on the decline, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday that it saw an uptick in new applications compared with week-ago levels.

The MBA put the interest on a 30-year, fixed-term mortgage at 6.48%, down 0.2% from week-ago levels. That in turn led to a 6.3% increase in mortgage applications compared with last week.

Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist at the MBA, said lending rates dropped after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted last week that it may pause its policy of aggressive rate hikes as consumer-level inflation declines.

Data this week, however, shows that inflation remains stubbornly high. Inflation for all consumer goods dipped below 5%, though a metric stripping out food and energy showed no change at all in inflation. Month-on-month, meanwhile, and consumer prices increased by 0.4%, compared with a 0.1% increase from February to March, suggesting the Fed might have more work to do to arrest inflation.

Kan added that, while there may be some early signs that past weakness is waning, the housing sector is underperforming relative to year-ago levels.

"Purchase applications increased 5% last week but were still more than 30% below last year's level," he said. "Lower rates from week to week have helped buyers in the market, but limited for-sale inventory remains a challenge for many homebuyers."

While lagging behind weekly data on mortgage activity, the federal government reported the average price for a new home sold in March was $449,800, compared with $435,900 for March 2022. Higher lending rates relative to year-ago levels also tacks more on to a monthly mortgage payment.

Existing homeowners, meanwhile, may be capitalizing on lower rates. The share of mortgage activity related to refinancing climbed from 27.2% last week to 28% of total applications.

"Refinance activity jumped 10% to its highest levels since September 2022, although there is only a small pool of borrowers who can benefit from refinancing with rates at these levels," Kan added.

