JetBlue announced Wednesday it was launching a new travel rewards program that includes features such as early boarding and free alcoholic beverages. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- JetBlue launched a new loyalty program on Wednesday that offers customers and members new opportunities to earn perks. The new program, called TrueBlue, allows from some customers to have a choice of early boarding, priority security screening, an alcoholic drink on board, or bonus frequent flyer points, every time a customer earns 10 so-called tiles. Advertisement

"JetBlue is continuing our legacy of disrupting travel for the better with unique, customer-first programs such as the new TrueBlue," Christopher Buckner, vice president of loyalty and partnerships at JetBlue, said in a statement. "The new TrueBlue redefines what it means to be a loyalty program by offering new and exciting perks to more customers, as well as providing more ways to attain perks and status."

JetBlue customers earn tiles for every $100 they spend. The airline company also is breaking up its Mosaic status into four levels. The new program also will work with travel site Paisly, allowing customers to earn rewards when they book travel services through the website.

"We're excited that our travel sites Paisly.com and JetBlue Vacations are fully integrated into the new TrueBlue so that members can rack up rewards along their journey-when booking flights and beyond," Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products, said in a statement. "Moving forward, when a customer books a car rental or activity on Paisly, or a flight + cruise or hotel package with JetBlue Vacations, they will earn TrueBlue points towards their next trip and earn tiles to get them closer to one of their next Perks You Pick."

Advertisement

RELATED United Airlines opens investment fund for sustainable aviation fuel

RELATED JetBlue plane bumps into another plane at JFK airport