FDA panels advise approving birth control pill Opill for use without prescription

Two Food and Drug administration advisory panels Wednesday were unanimous in recommending the birth control pill Opill be available over the counter without a prescription. The move has become increasingly important for millions as abortion rights are being taken away or sharply curtailed in 26 states.

May 10 (UPI) -- Two Food and Drug administration advisory panels Wednesday were unanimous in recommending the birth control pill Opill be available over the counter without a prescription. The move will increase access to a contraception pill, a critically important concern for millions as abortion rights are being taken away or sharply curtailed in 26 states. Advertisement

"Opill has the potential to have a huge positive public health impact," said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientist Kathryn Curtis after voting to increase access to the pill.

FDA advisory panel member Dr. Eve Espey said access to over-the-counter birth control pills are especially needed in rural states.

"I see it firsthand -- people who face all of these barriers and who also experienced the maternal ... mortality that goes along with unintended pregnancy," Espey said.

She said that the rare and unlikely harms are outweighed by what she sees as the tremendous benefits.

Opill is a daily progestin-only birth control pill first approved by the FDA in 1973. It's made by Perrigo.

In a statement before the FDA panels met to vote, Perrigo Global Vice President for Women's Health Frederique Welgryn, said, "Women's needs are nuanced, and it's about time their health options reflect that ... We're reimagining a new world where people are empowered to determine their own sexual health journey and access the solutions they want."

The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and other medical organizations support over-the-counter access to hormonal contraception without age restrictions.

In a briefing document ahead of the advisory panel votes, the FDA said approximately 3 million unintended pregnancies occur each year in the United States.

"The availability of a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive is expected to reduce barriers that females of reproductive potential experience in obtaining effective methods of contraception," the document said.

The briefing document cited some possible risks and said the ability of patients to "deselect" use of the pill if they are at risk to complications is vital. Possible, but rare risks include "risks associated with a history of breast cancer or other progestin-sensitive cancers, vaginal bleeding of undiagnosed etiology, and use of medications that may interact with Norgestrel."

Norgestrel use in people with a history of breast cancer and other progestin-sensitive cancers, for example, may stimulate growth of progesterone-receptor positive tumor cells and can increase the risk of recurrence in breast cancer survivors with a history of progesterone-receptor positive tumors.

In addition, the document said, abnormal uterine bleeding can be a sign of a medical condition like malignancy, ectopic pregnancy, thyroid 10 disorders, or bleeding diathesis that requires medical evaluation and treatment.

Using medications that interact with Opill could potentially have severe consequences, including unintended pregnancy or seizures in an individual with a seizure disorder, according to the FDA briefing document.

But expert advisers unanimously concluded the benefits outweigh the risks.