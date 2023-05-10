Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer

Four teens have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston, according to authorities. Photo Courtesy of Chicago Police Department/ Facebook

May 10 (UPI) -- Four teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Chicago Police Officer Areanah Preston on Saturday. Jakwon Buchanan, 18; Joseph Brooks, 18; Jaylan Frazier, 16; and Trevell Breeland, 19, were charged with first-degree murder. Fraizer was charged as an adult despite being a minor. Advertisement

According to prosecutors, surveillance footage showed Preston standing outside her residence when the suspects approached her and opened fired. After shooting Preston, the suspects fled the scene in a sedan after one of the suspects returned to take the fallen officer's service weapon.

Police say at least two of the suspects opened fire on Officer Preston and that the vehicle they were riding in was likely a stolen red Kia Forte.

The suspects were later captured on surveillance video in a vacant lot and the vehicle they fled in can be seen burning in the distance.

The shooting was picked up on Chicago's ShotSpotter gunshot detection system, but police did not arrive at the location until approximately 30 minutes later. Additionally, a 911 call was made from Preston's Apple Watch at approximately 2:02 a.m.

Police drove Preston to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors said Fraizer discussed the killing on the phone with a friend, who subsequently reported the interaction to police and called Frazier while detectives listened.

According to prosecutors Frazier "told him they were out robbing people when they saw a single female in her car. They were going to rob her but the female shot at them. One of the guys he was with shot back at the cop and killed her."

Additionally, Brooks told investigators that he shot Preston when she reached for her gun.

Interim Police Superintendent Eric Carter described Preston as a "fallen hero" during a press conference and asked the public to pray for her loved ones and colleagues "as they process the trauma they experienced."

