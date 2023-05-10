Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47

1/2

Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com and became a bestselling author, has died at the age of 47. Photo courtesy of Dooce/Instagram

May 10 (UPI) -- Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com, and became a bestselling author, has died at age 47. Armstrong's death was reported Wednesday in an Instagram post on her account. Advertisement

"Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 -- May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else," the post, written by her boyfriend Pete Ashdown, reads.

Armstrong -- who lived in Salt Lake City, and is survived by her daughters Leta, 19, and Marlo, 14, as well as her ex-husband Jon Armstrong -- died by suicide, according to Ashdown.

"Heather B. Hamilton (Armstrong) was a brilliant, funny, compassionate writer who struggled with mental-health and alcoholism. She saved many lives through her authorship on depression, but in the end could not save herself," Ashdown told ABC News in a statement.

"Heather believed that ending her life was wrong, but in the end, her judgment was clouded by alcohol," Ashdown added. "She was loved and will be deeply missed."

Armstrong founded one of the first mommy blogs in the early days of the Internet and was known as the "Queen of Mommy Bloggers" for her posts on the ups and downs of motherhood.

Since her blog launched in 2001, Armstrong documented the everyday and "mundane details" of life, including potty training and postpartum depression.

"I have no problem saying what some people are afraid to say," Armstrong told "Good Morning America" in 2009.

"Like motherhood is really, really difficult. Sometimes it's really unpleasant and sometimes you turn around and you're like, 'What did I do to my life?' A lot of women that read my Web site want to be able to say that and need and are feeling that and want someone to talk to just to work through it."

Armstrong blogged about her own life, her struggles with depression, alcoholism, her divorce, and leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her blog averaged 300,000 followers at a time and in 2009, Forbes named her one of the most influential women in media.

Armstrong also wrote four books, including the memoir "It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita" and a book about her struggles with suicidal depression "The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live."

Armstrong's last post to Dooce.com came on April 6 as she celebrated 18 months of sobriety.

"Sobriety was not some mystery I had to solve," Armstrong wrote. "It was simply looking at all my wounds and learning how to live with them."