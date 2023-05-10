Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 10, 2023 / 6:54 PM

Heather Armstrong, popular mommy blogger of Dooce.com, dies at 47

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com and became a bestselling author, has died at the age of 47. Photo courtesy of Dooce/Instagram
Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com and became a bestselling author, has died at the age of 47. Photo courtesy of Dooce/Instagram

May 10 (UPI) -- Heather Armstrong, who launched one of the first mommy blogs, Dooce.com, and became a bestselling author, has died at age 47.

Armstrong's death was reported Wednesday in an Instagram post on her account.

Advertisement

"Heather Brooke Hamilton aka Heather B. Armstrong aka dooce aka love of my life. July 19, 1975 -- May 9, 2023. 'It takes an ocean not to break.' Hold your loved ones close and love everyone else," the post, written by her boyfriend Pete Ashdown, reads.

Armstrong -- who lived in Salt Lake City, and is survived by her daughters Leta, 19, and Marlo, 14, as well as her ex-husband Jon Armstrong -- died by suicide, according to Ashdown.

RELATED Lady A's Charles Kelley reflects on sobriety, says he came close to 'losin' it all'

"Heather B. Hamilton (Armstrong) was a brilliant, funny, compassionate writer who struggled with mental-health and alcoholism. She saved many lives through her authorship on depression, but in the end could not save herself," Ashdown told ABC News in a statement.

"Heather believed that ending her life was wrong, but in the end, her judgment was clouded by alcohol," Ashdown added. "She was loved and will be deeply missed."

Armstrong founded one of the first mommy blogs in the early days of the Internet and was known as the "Queen of Mommy Bloggers" for her posts on the ups and downs of motherhood.

Advertisement

Since her blog launched in 2001, Armstrong documented the everyday and "mundane details" of life, including potty training and postpartum depression.

"I have no problem saying what some people are afraid to say," Armstrong told "Good Morning America" in 2009.

"Like motherhood is really, really difficult. Sometimes it's really unpleasant and sometimes you turn around and you're like, 'What did I do to my life?' A lot of women that read my Web site want to be able to say that and need and are feeling that and want someone to talk to just to work through it."

RELATED Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID

Armstrong blogged about her own life, her struggles with depression, alcoholism, her divorce, and leaving the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her blog averaged 300,000 followers at a time and in 2009, Forbes named her one of the most influential women in media.

Armstrong also wrote four books, including the memoir "It Sucked and Then I Cried: How I Had a Baby, a Breakdown, and a Much Needed Margarita" and a book about her struggles with suicidal depression "The Valedictorian of Being Dead: The True Story of Dying Ten Times to Live."

Armstrong's last post to Dooce.com came on April 6 as she celebrated 18 months of sobriety.

Advertisement

"Sobriety was not some mystery I had to solve," Armstrong wrote. "It was simply looking at all my wounds and learning how to live with them."

Read More

Psychological association issues recommendations for teen social media use

Latest Headlines

Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Bipartisan Senate committee moves Railway Safety Act forward
May 10 (UPI) -- New legislation that would reform rules governing railways successfully passed through a bipartisan committee Wednesday, and now heads to the Senate floor for a full vote.
Disney declines after reporting earnings gain, loss of streaming subscribers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Disney declines after reporting earnings gain, loss of streaming subscribers
May 10 (UPI) -- The Walt Disney Company's shares fell Wednesday, after the media giant released its latest quarterly earnings report.
Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Russia has no grounds to hold reporter, House Foreign Affairs chairman says
May 10 (UPI) --BC-US-Russia-Evan-Gershkovich Leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee introduced a resolution on Wednesday, calling for the release journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was detained by Russia in March.
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
May 10 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., has pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment charging him with wire fraud, money laundering, theft and lying to Congress.
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves one dead
May 10 (UPI) -- A shooting at the VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Va., has left one person dead. The suspected shooter was taken into custody by police.
FDA panels advise approving birth control pill Opill for use without prescription
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA panels advise approving birth control pill Opill for use without prescription
May 10 (UPI) -- Two Food and Drug administration advisory panels Wednesday were unanimous in recommending that the birth control pill Opill be available over the counter without a prescription.
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Four teens charged in shooting death of Chicago police officer
May 10 (UPI) -- Four teenage suspects have been charged in connection with the shooting death of Chicago police officer Areanah Preston on Saturday.
Trump to face Republican, undecided voters in CNN televised event
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump to face Republican, undecided voters in CNN televised event
May 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will participate in a CNN town hall on Wednesday in New Hampshire, marking his first appearance on the network since 2016.
Texas governor stands ready to pardon man sentenced in 2020 killing of protester
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas governor stands ready to pardon man sentenced in 2020 killing of protester
May 10 (UPI) -- A man who was convicted of murder for shooting dead a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020 was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has vowed to pardon him.
Google shows off AI advances at I/O developers conference
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google shows off AI advances at I/O developers conference
May 10 (UPI) -- Google introduced its latest advances in artificial intelligence during its I/O developers conference on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to 13-count federal indictment
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
Interpol launches effort to identify 22 women found slain throughout Europe
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration
Cities prepare for surge of immigrant arrivals ahead of Title 42 expiration
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement