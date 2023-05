The Google brand logo hangs above the entrance to the Google Building, formerly known as Union Inland Terminal, in New York City on January 20. Google held its I/O de elopers conference on Wednesday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Google introduced its latest advances in artificial intelligence during its I/O developers conference on Wednesday. The conference is closely watched by tech leaders, investors and consumers alike as the search giant reveals where it is in the AI race as opposed to other tech companies like Microsoft and Facebook. Advertisement

The company introduced its new large language model called PaLM 2, additions to its Bard chat integrations into Google Search, and new features for Gmail and Google Maps.

Bard, the company's own chatbox, has been kept mostly under wraps and tried by only a small group of beta testers so far.

Google opened the conference with musician Dan Deacon, playing music with some of the company's AI tools.

"This is a generative AI experiment featuring musician Dan Deacon and Google MusicLM, Phenaki and Bard AI tool," Google said. "No ducks were harmed in the making of this pre-show."

Deacon added: "I'm going to play some songs, and a lot of the content is going to be made using Phenaki, Bard, and MusicLM."

Google is expected to reveal updates on its Pixel 7A phone, the Pixel Tablet and the foldable Pixel phone. Google gave a sneak peek of its Pixel Tablet at the I/O conference in 2022. Google released a teaser video of its foldable phone last week.

