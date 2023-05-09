Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect

May 9 (UPI) -- A Tuesday shootout on an interstate near Mount Vernon, Ill., left one state trooper wounded and the suspected gunman dead, according to Illinois State Police.

At approximately 3 a.m., troopers responded to a call to assist a motorist on Interstate 64 near milepost 72. According to police, a confrontation ensued, during which the suspect brandished a weapon.

During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the suspect was killed and the trooper was wounded.

The Illinois State Police said the wounded trooper was a 16-year veteran and that he is being treated for injuries are that are not life-threatening.

The wounded trooper and the deceased suspect have yet to be identified by authorities.

The eastbound lanes of the I-64 were shut down until approximately 6:25 a.m.