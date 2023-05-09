Trending
May 9, 2023 / 2:44 PM

Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect

By Patrick Hilsman

May 9 (UPI) -- A Tuesday shootout on an interstate near Mount Vernon, Ill., left one state trooper wounded and the suspected gunman dead, according to Illinois State Police.

At approximately 3 a.m., troopers responded to a call to assist a motorist on Interstate 64 near milepost 72. According to police, a confrontation ensued, during which the suspect brandished a weapon.

During an ensuing exchange of gunfire, the suspect was killed and the trooper was wounded.

The Illinois State Police said the wounded trooper was a 16-year veteran and that he is being treated for injuries are that are not life-threatening.

The wounded trooper and the deceased suspect have yet to be identified by authorities.

The eastbound lanes of the I-64 were shut down until approximately 6:25 a.m.

Latest Headlines

Jury begins deliberating in E. Jean Carroll civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Jury begins deliberating in E. Jean Carroll civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump
May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury began its deliberations Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil rape and defamation case against former President Donald Trump.
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
May 9 (UPI) -- The name of Texas' Fort Hood has officially been changed to Fort Cavazos. The fort, previously named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, was renamed for Mexican American Gen. Richard Cavazos.
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
May 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers and air travel starting Friday.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
May 9 (UPI) -- Investment giant Goldman Sachs said on Monday it will pay $215 million to settle a 13-year-old class-action gender discrimination lawsuit over biases in pay, performance evaluations and promotions.
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
May 9 (UPI) -- Two Philadelphia inmates, including one facing four charges for murder, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening but no one noticed until Monday afternoon.
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
May 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge has barred former President Donald Trump from posting evidence on social media about the criminal case in which he faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying records in a hush-money scheme.
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
May 9 (UPI) -- The Diocese of Oakland has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, church officials said, as it prepares to compensate victims who accuse its clergy and staff of having sexually abused them over the last six decades.
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
May 9 (UPI) -- The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in Virginia early this month has been recaptured, authorities said.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
May 8 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed controversial legislation that affects the rights of transgender residents and students in the state.
