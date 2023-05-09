Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 7:08 PM

Regulator issues permit for New Mexico nuclear waste facility

By Simon Druker
1/2
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a permit Tuesday, allowing Holtec International to build a facility (similar to the one pictured) to store nuclear waste in New Mexico. Photo courtesy Holtec International
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission issued a permit Tuesday, allowing Holtec International to build a facility (similar to the one pictured) to store nuclear waste in New Mexico. Photo courtesy Holtec International

May 9 (UPI) -- The agency that governs nuclear power in the United States issued a permit Tuesday to build a facility to store nuclear waste in New Mexico.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission permit goes against the wishes of both state and federal elected officials.

Advertisement

"I have been strongly opposed to the interim storage of spent nuclear fuel and high-level waste in New Mexico, which would pose serious risks to our communities. But today's announcement paves the way for New Mexico to be home for indefinite storage of spent nuclear fuel," Sen. Ben Ray Lujan D-N.M., told The Hill in a statement.

"This approach -- over the objections of many local, state, and federal leaders -- is unacceptable," he said.

RELATED Russia launches new wave of drone, missile attacks in Ukraine

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., in March signed legislation prohibiting the facility from being built by Florida-based Holtec International.

It's not clear what effect her law would have on the NRC's federal permit.

Lujan Grisham called on President Joe Biden to intervene.

RELATED Ukrainian settlements evacuate near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The NRC permit grants Holtec the right to build the consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in the state's Lea County. The company can store 500 canisters, or approximately 8,680 metric tons, of spent nuclear fuel for 40 years.

Advertisement

Holtec said it plans to eventually apply for amended licenses in order to eventually store up to 10,000 canisters or approximately 173,600 metric tons over an additional 19 phases.

The company was founded in 1986 in New Jersey and specializes in manufacturing parts for nuclear reactors. It also offers existing nuclear waste storage services.

RELATED Rights group says Myanmar used thermobaric weapon against civilians

Despite having the permit, Holtec is not fully committed to moving ahead with the project.

"We're still working with our partners and the key stakeholders to understand what our paths are ... what our potential options are. Then we're going to head forward from that," the company's director of government affairs and communications Patrick O'Brien told the Albuquerque Journal in an interview Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
FBI says it has disabled 20-year Russian malware spying operation
May 9 (UPI) -- The Justice Department Tuesday said it has now dismantled a global malware operation backed by Russia's security service that had been operating clandestinely for almost 20 years.
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury unanimously determined that former President Donald Trump battered and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll.
Paramount lays off 25% of TV networks' staff, shuts down MTV News
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Paramount lays off 25% of TV networks' staff, shuts down MTV News
May 9 (UPI) -- Paramount laid off 25% of its domestic TV networks' staff and shut down MTV News on Tuesday as the company finalizes its merger of Paramount+ with Showtime.
CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CBP agents search plane from Jamaica, find more than 12 pounds of cocaine
May 9 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday that agents at Philadelphia International Airport discovered over 12 pounds of cocaine hidden behind a panel on an aircraft that arrived from Jamaica on Thursday.
Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden huddles with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden meets with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sen. Dianne Feinstein returns to D.C. after shingles hospitalization
May 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is returning to work in Washington, D.C., Tuesday for the first time since February, following a longer-than-expected recovery from shingles.
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
May 9 (UPI) -- A shootout on Interstate 64 near Mount Vernon, Ill., left one state trooper wounded and the suspected gunman dead, according to Illinois State Police.
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
May 9 (UPI) -- The name of Texas' Fort Hood has officially been changed to Fort Cavazos. The fort, previously named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, was renamed for Mexican American Gen. Richard Cavazos.
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel
May 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers and air travel starting Friday.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
May 9 (UPI) -- Investment giant Goldman Sachs said on Monday it will pay $215 million to settle a 13-year-old class-action gender discrimination lawsuit over biases in pay, performance evaluations and promotions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for battery and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Shootout on Illinois interstate wounds state trooper, kills suspect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement