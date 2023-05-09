Trending
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 10:54 PM

Verdict in trial of Lori Vallow, accused of killing her 2 children, to be live-streamed

By Sheri Walsh
The verdict in the murder trial of Lori Vallow -- the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children -- will be live-streamed, a judge ruled Tuesday after both the state and defense rested their cases. Photo courtesy of Ada County Jail
May 9 (UPI) -- The verdict in the murder trial of Lori Vallow -- the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children -- will be live-streamed, a judge ruled Tuesday after both the state and defense rested their cases.

Judge Steven Boyce, who had banned cameras in the courtroom during the trial, ruled that the court would broadcast the verdict after receiving multiple requests from media outlets.

Prosecutors rested the state's case against Vallow, who, along with her husband, Chad Daybell, was indicted by an Idaho grand jury in the deaths of Joshua "J.J." Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, Vallow's adopted children from an earlier marriage.

The children were last seen together in 2019 at Yellowstone National Park. They were reported missing in September of 2019 by relatives who had not heard from them for months. The Rexburg Police Department, FBI and Fremont County Sheriff's Office found the children's remains at Daybell's property in June 2020.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday after the defense, which presented no evidence and called no witnesses, rested its case Tuesday.

Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection to the deaths of her two children, as well as the death of her current husband's late wife, Tammy Daybell.

Both Vallow and her husband, who is being tried separately and could face the death penalty, were members of the Church of Latter-day Saints despite errant religious beliefs. Daybell is the author of more than a dozen apocalyptic-themed novels, which have been called religiously extreme by former co-workers.

During the trial, former friends testified that Vallow said some people, including her children, were "zombies" who were possessed by evil spirits.

On Monday, FBI Special Agent Doug Hart testified about numerous texts between Vallow and Daybell about "a plan to take the children."

Vallow, who pleaded not guilty to all charges and will not face the death penalty, could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

