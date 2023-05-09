Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos

May 9 (UPI) -- The Texas Army installation previously known as Fort Hood was officially renamed Fort Cavazos as part of a Defense Department effort to rename sites named after Confederate figures.

The facility, where the Army's III Armored Corps is stationed, took on the name of Gen. Richard Cavazos, a decorated Mexican-American general in the U.S. military who was known for his heroics in the Korean and Vietnam wars including an instance where he refused orders to abandon his troops in combat.

"We are proud to be renaming Fort Hood as Fort Cavazos in recognition of an outstanding American hero, a veteran of the Korea and Vietnam wars and the first Hispanic to reach the rank of four-star general in our Army," Lt. Gen Sean Bernabe III, Armored Corps commanding general said. "General Cavazos' combat-proven leadership, his moral character and his loyalty to his soldiers and their families made him the fearless yet respected and influential leader that he was during the time he served and beyond."

The base is one of nine named for Confederate leaders that are due to be changed by the Congressional Naming Commission.

It was previously named for Confederate General John Bell Hood, who commanded troops in the battles of Bull Run and Antietam, amongst others and was also a political advocate for slavery.

As with many locations named for Confederate figures, the name was chosen long after the end of the civil war, in 1942.

The Confederate origin of its name is not the only reason Fort Hood has attracted controversy in recent years.

The base also was the site of a mass shooting in 2009 that resulted in 13 deaths and in reported three suicides within a month as well as the high-profile disappearance and murder of U.S. soldier Vanessa Guillen.