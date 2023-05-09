Biden to huddle with Congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal

1/3

President Joe Biden will meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Congressional leaders as he seeks a deal to raise the debt limit unconditionally. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with Congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June. The critical sit-down to avert a default on the national debt is planned for 4 p.m. in the Oval Office and will be attended by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Advertisement

They meet amidst a stalemate as Republicans in the House passed a bill to raise the national debt ceiling through deep federal spending cuts, which Biden has argued should be separate and distinct from talks to raise the $31.4 trillion debt limit.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned Sunday that if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the United States will face an economic and financial "catastrophe" by summer.

Yellen said Biden should use the meeting to set up a process to discuss spending priorities and levels on the budget proposal, but noted that these negotiations "should not take place with a gun really to the head of the American people."

During a Monday press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reiterated Biden's stance that he would encourage Congress to raise the debt ceiling unconditionally in Tuesday's meeting.

"We should not have House Republicans manufacturing a crisis on something that has been done 78 times since 1960," Jean-Pierre said. "This is their constitutional duty. Congress must act. That's what the president is going to make very clear."

Democrats have largely supported Biden's position while four Republicans broke with their party to vote against McCarthy's bill.

McCarthy said he believed an agreement could be reached when he last met with Biden in early February, while the White House said any future conversations should build on the $1.7 trillion deficit reduction made during Biden's first two years in office.

Since then, McCarthy has expressed frustration with Biden, saying his job was "done" after the bill to raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion over the next year passed on a 217-215 vote, adding that Biden "can no longer ignore by not negotiating."

"House Republicans just passed the only bill in Washington that lifts the debt limit, ends wasteful Washington spending, and puts America back on the right economic path," McCarthy said at the time. "We're going to save by pulling back this unspent COVID money. We're going to grow this economy by making it energy independent again."

McConnell joins Tuesday's meeting after he previously indicated the Senate should have no role in the negotiations because the debt limit falls under the purview of the House.

Jean-Pierre refused to speculate Monday when asked what McConnell's role would be in the meeting given but added that he would take part in the conversation about "how important it is for the Congress to do their job. He's actually going to be here to have this discussion."

Jean-Pierre also would neither say whether any compromises were forthcoming from Biden, nor whether she felt the president could get McCarthy to come around on the issue, adding that Biden would simply use the meeting to emphasize "Congress's constitutional duty to act, to prevent default."

"That's what we hope comes out of this, is that Speaker McCarthy does the right thing -- something that he did three times in the last administration," she said.

She offered no timeline for future spending talks if a deal was not reached at Tuesday's meeting.

Biden will travel to New York Wednesday for a speech that is expected to call out plans by House Republicans to cut programs for veterans and healthcare, while the president will tout his proposal to cut tax breaks for Big Pharma and the oil industry.

Biden has vowed his budget proposal, introduced in March, would extend Medicare and Social Security and cut the federal deficit by $3 trillion over the next decade, but Republicans are opposed to the tax proposals and instead want to curtail the surging national debt through spending cuts.