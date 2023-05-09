Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 9, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Biden drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for federal workers, air travel

By Clyde Hughes
President Joe Biden receives an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine from a member of the White House Medical Unit in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 25, 2022. Biden announced the end of vaccine requirements for federal workers and air travel on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
President Joe Biden receives an updated COVID-19 booster vaccine from a member of the White House Medical Unit in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on October 25, 2022. Biden announced the end of vaccine requirements for federal workers and air travel on Tuesday. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 9 (UPI) -- The White House on Tuesday announced it is ending its COVID-19 vaccination requirements for federal workers and air travel starting Friday.

The Biden administration made the announcement in an executive order revoking two previous executive orders requiring vaccinations for federal employees.

Advertisement

"Considering this progress and based on the latest guidance from our public health experts, we no longer need a government-wide vaccination requirement for federal employees or federally specified safety protocols for federal contractors," the White House said.

"Vaccination remains an important tool to protect individuals from serious illness, but we are now able to move beyond these federal requirements."

RELATED Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal

The White House announced a revoking of COVID-19 vaccination requirements for air travel, also effective on Friday.

"Today, we are in a different phase of the response to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic than we were in October 2021," the White House said.

President Joe Biden said in the proclamation that the administration has "successfully marshaled a whole-of-government response" that has helped mitigate COVID-19 to the point where the vaccination requirements are no longer needed.

RELATED Britons close out coronation festivities with 'Big Help Out' day of volunteering

"Our public health experts have issued guidance that allows all travelers to understand mitigation measures to protect themselves and those around them," Biden said. "Our healthcare system and public health resources throughout the country are now better able to respond to any potential surge of COVID-19 cases without significantly affecting access resources or care."

Advertisement

He said that COVID-19 cases and deaths are also at global lows since the start of the pandemic.

"As we continue to monitor the evolving state of COVID-19 and the emergence of virus variants, we have the tools to detect and respond to the potential emergence of a variant of high consequence," the president said.

RELATED Anxiety, depression may play a role in long COVID

"Considering the progress that we have made, and based on the latest guidance from our public health experts, I have determined that we no longer need the international air travel restrictions that I imposed in October 2021."

Latest Headlines

Jury begins deliberating in E. Jean Carroll civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Jury begins deliberating in E. Jean Carroll civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump
May 9 (UPI) -- A Manhattan jury began its deliberations Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll's civil rape and defamation case against former President Donald Trump.
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Fort Hood drops Confederate name, becomes Fort Cavazos
May 9 (UPI) -- The name of Texas' Fort Hood has officially been changed to Fort Cavazos. The fort, previously named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, was renamed for Mexican American Gen. Richard Cavazos.
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Goldman Sachs to pay $215M to settle gender discrimination suit
May 9 (UPI) -- Investment giant Goldman Sachs said on Monday it will pay $215 million to settle a 13-year-old class-action gender discrimination lawsuit over biases in pay, performance evaluations and promotions.
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to huddle with congressional leaders in search of debt ceiling deal
May 9 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with congressional leaders to discuss raising the debt ceiling as a deadlock in negotiations threatened to send the nation into economic chaos if a deal wasn't reached by June.
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Authorities search for 2 Philadelphia prison escapees
May 9 (UPI) -- Two Philadelphia inmates, including one facing four charges for murder, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Sunday evening but no one noticed until Monday afternoon.
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
May 9 (UPI) -- A New York judge has barred former President Donald Trump from posting evidence on social media about the criminal case in which he faces 34 felony charges related to falsifying records in a hush-money scheme.
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Diocese of Oakland files for bankruptcy as it faces hundreds of sexual abuse claims
May 9 (UPI) -- The Diocese of Oakland has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, church officials said, as it prepares to compensate victims who accuse its clergy and staff of having sexually abused them over the last six decades.
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: 2nd inmate to escape from jail in Virginia back in police custody
May 9 (UPI) -- The second of two inmates who escaped from a jail in Virginia early this month has been recaptured, authorities said.
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
May 8 (UPI) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday signed controversial legislation that affects the rights of transgender residents and students in the state.
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pulitzer Prize honors coverage of Ukraine invasion, U.S. social issues
May 8 (UPI) -- Columbia University on Monday announced the winners of this year's Pulitzer Prizes for journalism and arts and letters, with coverage of Ukraine and social issues in the United States taking center stage.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
Donald Trump barred from posting evidence in hush money case to social media
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Korea's Kim Jong Un says Russia will 'smash all challenges'
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
North Dakota governor signs bill banning pronoun policies
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
E. Jean Carroll's civil rape, fraud case against Donald Trump goes to jury Tuesday
FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022
FBI report details how 118 police officers were killed in line of duty in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement