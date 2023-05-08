In wake of more gun violence, Democratic caucus to meet, consider reforms

1/4

Days after another mass shooting, this time at an outlet mall in Texas, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is calling for a special meeting of the Democratic caucus to discuss gun reform. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Days after another fatal mass shooting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for a special meeting of the Democratic caucus to discuss gun reform. The call for a meeting comes after President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to take action on gun reform, specifically by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Biden made the statement in response to the Sunday shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, an outlet mall in Allen, Texas. Advertisement

Eight people, including children, were killed in the shooting.

"Yesterday, an assailant in tactical gear armed with an AR-15 style assault weapon gunned down innocent people in a shopping mall, and not for the first time," Biden said in a statement.

"Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And, yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts. More than 14,000 of our fellow citizens have lost their lives, credible estimates show. The leading cause of death for American kids is gun violence," Biden said.

Democrats have attempted to pass new legislation banning assault rifles and high-capacity magazines in recent years, but to no avail because of opposition from Republicans.

According to a report in Politico, any proposal to come from this week's Democratic caucus meeting has little chance of passing both the House and Senate, yet it would reflect Democrats' frustration with overcoming Republican opposition to gun reform of any kind.

Last summer, Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law. It contributes $750 million to states to fund crisis intervention programs, and it enacts extreme risk protection order laws, or "red flag laws." No weapons or peripherals were banned under the law.

"Once again I ask Congress to send me a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden added. "Enacting universal background checks. Requiring safe storage. Ending immunity for gun manufacturers. I will sign it immediately. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe."