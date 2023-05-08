Trending
May 8, 2023 / 11:39 AM

Gasoline prices drop, though 'pockets' of increases persist

By Daniel J. Graeber
Declines in the price for crude oil are trickling down to the consumer level by way of lower retail gasoline prices. Data show this marks the third consecutive week for a decline in gasoline prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Declines in the price for crude oil are trickling down to the consumer level by way of lower retail gasoline prices. Data show this marks the third consecutive week for a decline in gasoline prices. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- A steady decline in the price of crude oil continues to make its way to the consumer level, with this week marking the third in a row for a decline in retail-level gasoline prices, data show.

Gasoline prices have declined steadily since early April due to lingering fears of a recession. Consumer-level inflation continues to run above the 2% target rate set by the Federal Reserve, prompting it to again raise the Federal Funds rates Wednesday to a target range of 5% to 5.25%.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the economy may be facing headwinds deeper into the second quarter, contributing to recent weakness in the price of crude oil.

With the price of oil accounting for the bulk of what consumers see at the pump, trends are moving lower.

"While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall," said Patrick De Haan, the lead petroleum analyst at Chicago-based GasBuddy.

For Monday, travel club AAA listed a national average retail price of $3.54 for a gallon of regular unleaded, down 8 cents from this time last week and 6 cents lower than a month ago. The average price at this time last year was $4.32 per gallon.

Crude oil prices were recovering on Monday after posting heavy losses the prior week. At around $73 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for the price of oil, the contract is about $6 per barrel lower than it was this time last month. Retail gasoline prices may increase over the coming weeks, however.

"With fears of another banking crisis softening and strong earnings from some U.S. companies, financial markets have seen a strong rally start to take hold," DeHaan added.

It's unlikely, however, that retail prices will hit $5 per gallon as they did last year. Federal forecasts for the full-year average remain below $4 per gallon.

McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
McCaul threatens Blinken with contempt of Congress over Afghanistan cable
May 8 (UPI) -- Rep. Michael McCaul threatened Secretary of State Antony Blinken with contempt of Congress in a letter on Friday in an effort to get specific information about the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bus drivers in Massachusetts school district strike for new contract
May 8 (UPI) -- School bus drivers in Marlborough, Mass., went on strike Monday leaving hundreds to parents to find rides to school for their children, while a work stoppage was avoided in Farmington and Westborough.
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to change rules on how airlines compensate passengers for flight delays
May 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will announce a plan to set up new federal protocols that would for the first time require all commercial airlines to compensate passengers for controllable cancellations or significant delays.
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Eight slain in shooting at Texas outlet mall; suspect identified
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall killed eight -- in addition to the gunman -- and wounded several others, Allen, Texas, police said.
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Teacher Appreciation Week celebrated with Google Doodle
May 8 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week with a Google Doodle. Instead of the usual image of a public figure, Monday's Google Doodle is a GIF that symbolizes all the work that teachers have to do.
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Yellen warns of 'catastrophe' if Congress fails to raise debt ceiling
May 8 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned Congress that if it doesn't raise the debt ceiling, which it has done dozens of times, the United States will face an economic and financial "catastrophe."
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Nick Gilbert, son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, dies at age 26
May 8 (UPI) -- Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, has died from a genetic condition, according to the NBA team. He was 26.
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash
May 7 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence early Sunday after being involved in a crash in Hollywood.
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Truck drives into migrant shelter near southern Texas border, 8 killed
May 7 (UPI) -- A Range Rover drove into a shelter for migrants and homeless people in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday morning, killing at least eight people and injuring 10 more.
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Donald Trump forgoes testifying in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case
May 7 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump will not testify in the civil rape case against him in New York City as the deadline to inform the court of his plans passed on Sunday.
