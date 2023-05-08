Trending
New York Fed: U.S. consumer confidence declined in April

By Daniel J. Graeber
Survey results from the New York Fed find consumers believe food prices could soften a bit, but that sentiment was not shared for fuel, medical costs and rents. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
| License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- Consumers are fretting over long-term inflationary pressures, while at the same time worrying about the risk of losing their jobs, survey results from the New York Fed showed.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday published results from its April survey of consumer expectations.

"Median inflation expectations declined by 0.3 percentage point at the one-year-ahead horizon to 4.4%, but increased by 0.1 percentage point at the three- and five-year-ahead horizons to 2.9% and 2.6%, respectively," the Fed stated.

In the labor market, the New York Fed said the probability that the jobless rate will be higher one year from now increased by 1.1 percentage point to 41.8%, while the expected growth for household incomes declined by 0.2 percentage point to 3.1%.

RELATED U.S. inflation remains above Fed's target rate

The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months increased to 12.2% and the probability of leaving a job voluntarily in the next year also grew to 19.6%.

Conversely, the mean perceived probability of finding a job if one's current job was loss fell from 57.6% in March to 55.2% in April, which the fed said was its lowest level since September 2021.

The Labor Department said Friday the U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, beating Wall Street estimates but falling below the average of the past six months.

RELATED U.S. economy expanded 1.1% in first quarter, but growth is slowing

On the housing market, expectations of elevated prices reached the highest level since July, with most of the increase coming from states east of the Mississippi River. Most consumers, meanwhile, said they believed food prices would soften a bit, though the same cannot be said for gasoline, medical care or rents.

Even with a slight dip in lending rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association found that higher rates are impacting affordability.

The pessimism apparent in the New York Fed's survey matches that from The Conference Board.

RELATED Surge in new home sales attributed to availability, not consumer confidence

"Compared to last month, fewer households expect business conditions to improve and more expect worsening of conditions in the next six months," Ataman Ozyildirim, the senior director of economics at The Conference Board, said in late April. "They also expect fewer jobs to be available over the short term."

So-called core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, was at 5.6% annually to March, down from levels closer to 9% last year, but still above the 2% target rate set by the U.S. Federal Reserve. An update to April is out Wednesday.

