Off-duty Chicago police officer, 24, killed in shooting

May 7 (UPI) -- Areanah Preston, a 24-year-old Chicago police officer, was shot and killed shortly after her shift ended on Saturday. Officers responded to shots fired in the Avalon Park neighborhood at about 1:45 a.m. on Saturday when they discovered Preston suffering from gunshot wounds, the Chicago Tribune reports. Preston was a resident of the neighborhood. Advertisement

Officers provided aid to Preston before she was transported to UChicago Medicine where she was pronounced dead.

"Our hearts are broken once again. The #ChicagoPolice Dept. and the city of Chicago tragically lost one of our own," tweeted Tom Ahern, deputy director of communications for the police department. "Our officer was fatally shot while returning home from her tour of duty in @ChicagoCAPS05 earlier this morning. Please remember her and her family in your prayers."

ABC 7 Chicago reports that Preston was found at home at 8157 S. Blackstone Ave. She had been with the police department for about three years and had just earned her master's degree in child and family law from Loyola University in Chicago. She was scheduled to receive her degree during graduation next weekend.

No one is in custody in connection to the shooting. Ja'Mal Green, a philanthropist in the community, tweeted that he is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Preston is the second Chicago police officer to be killed since the beginning of March. On March 1, Andres Vazquez Lasso, 32, was shot and killed outside of an elementary school. Steven Montano, 18, has been charged in the killing.

"It's a sad day for Chicago. We mourn the tragic loss of yet another fallen police officer," tweeted Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "Amy and I send our condolences to the officer's family, friends, and CPD colleagues. Please keep them in your prayers."

