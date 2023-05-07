Advertisement
May 7, 2023 / 2:41 PM

HVAC system collapses into Colorado resort pool, injures 6

By Joe Fisher

May 7 (UPI) -- Six people were injured, including two critically, when mechanical equipment collapsed into an indoor pool in Aurora, Colo.

First responders were called to an incident at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center at about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday. Heating, ventilation and air conditioning had collapsed from above the indoor pool and fallen on several people below, according to a press release by Aurora Fire Rescue.

Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Six people were transferred to hospitals. The agency estimates that 50 to 100 people were inside the aquatic center at the time.

Multiple rescue teams responded to the scene, including Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team which specializes in incidents with collapsed structures. There were also eight firefighters on site at the resort conducting training exercises.

The Technical Rescue Team ensured the safety of other first responders by assessing the scene and looking for more equipment that could potentially fall, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

"I would like to share that the men and women of this agency train for this type of incident every day," Aurora Fire Chief Alec Oughton said in a statement. "I am proud of their rapid and effective response in caring for our community."

The Gaylord resort will be responsible for investigating the incident, Oughton told CBS News Colorado.

"We don't have any information about what led up to the collapse," Oughton said during a press briefing.

Oughton said he did not have information whether those injured were adults or children.

Latest Headlines

Eight victims dead in shooting at Texas outlet mall
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Eight victims dead in shooting at Texas outlet mall
May 7 (UPI) -- A mass shooting at a Dallas-area outlet mall has left eight victims dead -- in addition to the shooter -- and several others injured, Allen, Texas, police said.
California task force recommends billions in slavery reparations
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
California task force recommends billions in slavery reparations
May 7 (UPI) -- California's first-in-the-nation Reparations Task Force has voted in favor of legislation requiring the state to issue a formal apology for slavery and grant hundreds of billions of dollars in payments in compensation.
Forecasters pinpoint multiple severe weather risks in central U.S.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Forecasters pinpoint multiple severe weather risks in central U.S.
May 7 (UPI) -- Pockets of powerful storms will pose risks to lives and property across the central United States over the next several days, forecasters warn.
Six people shot and one killed at California party
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Six people shot and one killed at California party
May 6 (UPI) -- Police in California said that six people were shot and one person was killed at a party on Saturday.
Texas Democrats block vote on bill banning transition-related care
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Texas Democrats block vote on bill banning transition-related care
May 6 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives have succeeded in delaying a vote on Republican-backed measure banning transgender youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy.
Buffett: Gov't intervention in bank failures necessary to avoid 'catastrophe'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Buffett: Gov't intervention in bank failures necessary to avoid 'catastrophe'
May 6 (UPI) -- The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett, said Saturday that the government's intervention in recent bank failures was necessary to avert a "catastrophic" crisis.
Calls for charges grow in NYC subway chokehold death case
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Calls for charges grow in NYC subway chokehold death case
May 6 (UPI) -- Calls to file charges in the chokehold death of a homeless man on the New York City subway continued to grow Saturday as civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton demanded action in the case.
'Fake electors' given immunity in Trump election interference probe
U.S. News // 1 day ago
'Fake electors' given immunity in Trump election interference probe
May 6 (UPI) -- Eight people accused of acting as "fake electors" have been given immunity in the Georgia investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump's campaign, a court filing indicates.
Former N.C. congressman Cawthorn pleads guilty to bringing gun through airport
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former N.C. congressman Cawthorn pleads guilty to bringing gun through airport
May 6 (UPI) -- Former North Carolina Congressman Madison Cawthorn has pleaded guilty to bringing a loaded gun through security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, his attorney says.
Fan stretchered out of Phillies stadium after bullpen fall
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Fan stretchered out of Phillies stadium after bullpen fall
May 6 (UPI) -- Friday's MLB contest at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park between the Red Sox and Phillies was delayed after a fan fell into the visiting team's bullpen, requiring medical attention.
