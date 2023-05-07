UFC fighter Tony Ferguson arrested in Hollywood for DUI following crash

May 7 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Tony Ferguson was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence early Sunday after being involved in a crash in Hollywood.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC7 that the mixed martial artist was arrested and book for a DUI.

Authorities said Ferguson was the driver of a Chevy Silverado that had crashed into two parked vehicles shortly before 2 a.m. on Wilcox Avenue.

LAPD officer Norma Eisenman told the Los Angeles Times that passengers were in Ferguson's vehicle at the time of the crash.

She added that Ferguson refused to take a breathalyzer test.

The 39-year-old has a record of 26-8-0 with his most recent fight being a loss to Nate Diaz on Sept. 10.