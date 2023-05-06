'Fake electors' given immunity in Trump election interference probe

1/2

A filing indicated Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has offered immunity to eight "fake electors" in her probe of alleged election interference by Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

May 6 (UPI) -- Eight people accused of acting as "fake electors" have been given immunity in the Georgia investigation into alleged interference in the 2020 election by Donald Trump's campaign, a court filing indicates. The eight electors are among more than a dozen who signed a document falsely declaring Donald Trump as the winner of the 2022 presidential election. Advertisement

The immunity deals were revealed in a filing Friday by defense attorney Kimberly Burroughs Debrow in response to a motion from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requesting the disqualification of Debrow.

Willis claimed last month Debrow's continued participation in case "is fraught with conflicts of interest that rise to the level of her being disqualified from this case in its entirety."

She alleges Debrow failed to transmit a previous immunity offer last year when a lawyer on Debrow's team told prosecutors that clients had rejected it. However, when some of those clients were interviewed, they "told members of the investigation team that no potential offer of immunity was ever brought to them in 2022," Willis claims.

"During these interviews, some of the electors stated that another elector represented by Ms. Debrow committed acts that are violations of Georgia law and they are not party to these additional acts," she wrote.

Advertisement

According to Debrow's counter-filing on Friday, seven of the electors being offered immunity were interviewed in April.

RELATED Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial

"Based on the details in the actual immunity offers that addressed some of the counsel's previous concerns and counsel's current assessment of the risks and benefits of the immunity offers, all eight of the electors who were offered immunity accepted," Debrow wrote.

She claimed Willis' team "recklessly filed their second pre-indictment disqualification motion without any factual or legal basis."

On Friday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill creating a Prosecuting Attorney's Qualifications Commission, which critics say could be used as a pretext for politicized dismissals.

RELATED Judge extends deadline for Georgia DA to respond to Donald Trump motion

Kemp said the bill was designed to curtail "far-left prosecutors" after some Georgia prosecutors declared they would not enforce anti-abortion laws in the state.

While the legislation does not specifically name Willis, it could be used to curtail her efforts to investigate interference in the 2020 election and to target pro-choice prosecutors, critics claimed.

In April, Willis said indictments in the Trump election case are expected between July 11 and Sept. 1.