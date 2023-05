Texas Democrats delayed a vote Friday on a bill that would ban puberty blockers and hormone therapy for trans youth. Photo by Texas House of Representatives/ Twitter

May 6 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the Texas House of Representatives have succeeded in delaying a vote on Republican-backed measure banning transgender youth from getting puberty blockers and hormone therapy. During deliberations on Friday, Democratic lawmakers raised three points of order, sending the bill back to the Public Health Committee on a technicality, the Texas Tribune reported. Advertisement

The same tactic was used Tuesday to delay a debate on the bill.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Dade Phelan asked the House's sergent-at-arms to clear out protestors who had chanted against the bill.

In April, a version of the bill passed the state Senate in a 19-11 vote along party lines.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot last year sent a letter to state health agencies asking them to investigate gender-affirming care as child abuse. Multiple families filed lawsuits and a judge ultimately blocked the move.

Republican Rep. Dustin Burroughs, who is tasked with scheduling, tweeted Friday that the bill "will be heard next week. It won't be watered down. It will pass and become law."