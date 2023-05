1/3

May 6 (UPI) -- Friday's MLB contest at Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park between the Red Sox and Phillies was delayed after a fan fell into the visiting team's bullpen, requiring medical attention. Witnesses said the fan was reaching over from the seating area in an attempt to retrieve a ball from a flower bed at the base of the railing when he fell during the top of the first inning and was taken off the field in a stretcher. Advertisement

The incident delayed the contest, an eventual Red Sox win, by around 10 minutes while medical personnel attended to the man.

The Citizens Bank Park bullpens are located in the outfield on two tiers, with the visitor's bullpen on the upper level.

Phillies reliever José Alvarado was one of the first to realize what had happened and left the bullpen, running onto the field during an at bat to retrieve medical personnel.

"A fan reached over a railing above the visiting bullpen in an attempt to retrieve a ball thrown his way," the Phillies said in a statement.

"While reaching over the railing, the fan fell into the bullpen, sustaining injuries."

The fan was taken to a Philadelphia hospital for treatment.

Attendance was over capacity at Citizens Bank Park, listed at 43,322 as the Philly faithful came out in droves to see all-star Bryce Harper return to action for the first time this season following elbow surgery last year.