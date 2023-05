Police in California said that six people were shot and one died at a party on Saturday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Police in California said that six people were shot and one person was killed at a party on Saturday. Chico Police officers said they went to a house at around 3:26 a.m. on Saturday morning. They found six people between 17 and 21 who had been shot. Advertisement

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the 17-year-old girl died, while the others were admitted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Thirty minutes later the police arrested a person at the same address for brandishing a firearm.

CNN reported that the police said the incident was isolated and there was no further threat to the community. They also said they would not be releasing any names of suspects because of an ongoing investigation.