No injuries reported in explosion, fire at Shell refinery near Houston

An explosion at the Shell refinery plant in Deer Park, Texas, caused a massive fire Friday. Photo courtesy of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez/ Twitter

May 5 (UPI) -- An explosion ripped through a Shell refinery near Deer Park, Texas, on Friday, causing a massive fire. "Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday. Advertisement

Officials assured local residents they did not need to shelter in place.

"At this time, Shell Deer Park is advising that a Shelter-In-Place is not necessary, at this time. [As] information arises, we will provide updates to social media accounts and the City of Deer Park website," the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management tweeted Friday.

Local officials are reporting that schools will remain on a regular schedule, too.

"Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools," the Deer Park Independent School District said in a tweet Friday.

"This is the environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community [from] this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said the Community Awareness Emergency Response team spokesperson.

The Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist local emergency services, and no injuries have been reported.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said the "situation is under control."