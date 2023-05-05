Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2023 / 6:55 PM

No injuries reported in explosion, fire at Shell refinery near Houston

By Patrick Hilsman
An explosion at the Shell refinery plant in Deer Park, Texas, caused a massive fire Friday. Photo courtesy of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez/Twitter
An explosion at the Shell refinery plant in Deer Park, Texas, caused a massive fire Friday. Photo courtesy of Sheriff Ed Gonzalez/Twitter

May 5 (UPI) -- An explosion ripped through a Shell refinery near Deer Park, Texas, on Friday, causing a massive fire.

"Receiving preliminary reports of some type of explosion at an industrial plant at 5900 SH-225. Responding units can see fire from the freeway," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted Friday.

Advertisement

Officials assured local residents they did not need to shelter in place.

"At this time, Shell Deer Park is advising that a Shelter-In-Place is not necessary, at this time. [As] information arises, we will provide updates to social media accounts and the City of Deer Park website," the Deer Park Office of Emergency Management tweeted Friday.

Local officials are reporting that schools will remain on a regular schedule, too.

"Emergency officials have not called for a Shelter in Place because the wind is blowing away from the City of Deer Park and our schools," the Deer Park Independent School District said in a tweet Friday.

"This is the environmental Duty Representative at Shell Deer Park. We are currently experiencing fire within one of our units. The incident is being handled within the boundaries of this facility and there is no threat to the community [from] this incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," said the Community Awareness Emergency Response team spokesperson.

Advertisement

The Houston Fire Department arrived on the scene to assist local emergency services, and no injuries have been reported.

Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia said the "situation is under control."

Read More

OSHA investigates after Illinois petroleum plant explosion kills 1 Indiana officials assess hazards as recycling fire victims wait to return home Indiana industrial fire forces evacuations, shelter in place

Latest Headlines

Rep. Joe Morell introduces legislation to ban non-consensual AI deepfakes
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Rep. Joe Morell introduces legislation to ban non-consensual AI deepfakes
May 5 (UPI) -- Congressman Joe Morelle, D-N.Y.-25, has introduced legislation to ban non-consensual AI deepfakes of people.
Police identify suspect in death of Arizona hiker
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police identify suspect in death of Arizona hiker
May 5 (UPI) -- Police have named the suspect who was arrested in connection with the death of Lauren Heike, 29, a hiker who found dead in the desert in Phoenix, Ariz., on April, 29.
Court delays execution of Oklahoma inmate amid questions on guilt
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Court delays execution of Oklahoma inmate amid questions on guilt
May 5 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday blocked the execution of an Oklahoma death row inmate amid renewed doubts about his guilt.
Man who escaped Alabama jail in 2022 with help of female officer pleads guilty
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man who escaped Alabama jail in 2022 with help of female officer pleads guilty
May 5 (UPI) -- Casey White, the man who escaped from Lauderdale County Jail in April 2022, has pleaded guilty to escape in the first degree.
Donald Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case released
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump deposition video in E. Jean Carroll civil rape case released
May 5 (UPI) -- Video of former President Donald Trump's deposition in a civil rape trial was released on Friday, after several media organizations asked the judge to make it public.
When christened, USS Massachusetts will be 22nd Virginia-class nuclear sub
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
When christened, USS Massachusetts will be 22nd Virginia-class nuclear sub
May 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is preparing to christen a new Virgina-class nuclear submarine as the USS Massachusetts on Saturday.
Outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky 'saved lives,' Joe Biden says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky 'saved lives,' Joe Biden says
May 5 (UPI) -- Rochelle Walensky is leaving her job as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House announced Friday.
New domestic policy adviser first Asian-American to lead White House council
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New domestic policy adviser first Asian-American to lead White House council
May 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that Neera Tanden will replace outgoing domestic policy advisor Susan Rice. Tanden will be the first Asian-American to ever lead any of the three major White House policy councils.
SEC awards $279M in largest-ever whistleblower payout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
SEC awards $279M in largest-ever whistleblower payout
May 5 (UPI) -- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday announced a $279 million award to a whistleblower, the largest the agency has ever given someone who stepped forward with information benefiting an SEC investigation.
Justice Department steps up efforts on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons cases
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department steps up efforts on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons cases
May 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice Friday marked National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day by strengthening efforts to address the crisis facing Indigenous people in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
Snub to King Charles III as Jamaica, Belize announce plans to ditch monarch
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
Serbian authorities capture suspect in second mass shooting
TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers
TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement