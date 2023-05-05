Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 5, 2023 / 10:55 AM

TurboTax set to pay out $141 million settlement to defrauded tax filers

By A.L. Lee
More than 4 million customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to receive a portion of the settlement that was intended to punish the tax preparation giant for snookering millions of low-income filers into paying for what should have been free tax services. File photo by D. Pimborough/Shutterstock
More than 4 million customers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to receive a portion of the settlement that was intended to punish the tax preparation giant for snookering millions of low-income filers into paying for what should have been free tax services. File photo by D. Pimborough/Shutterstock

May 5 (UPI) -- Millions of TurboTax users nationwide will soon get a small share of a $141 million settlement announced a year ago in New York as restitution for deceptive practices by the company's owner Intuit.

More than 4 million consumers in all 50 states and the District of Columbia are eligible to receive a portion of the May 2022 settlement that was intended to punish the tax preparation giant for snookering millions of low-income filers into paying for what should have been free tax services.

Advertisement

Intuit was not compelled to admit any wrongdoing as part of the settlement.

Some affected customers will be eligible to pocket as much as $85 in compensation, but most filers will only receive about $30.

RELATED Intuit to pay $141 million in restitution for deceptive tax preparation practices

To qualify for a cut of the money, filers will need to have used the TurboTax Free Edition between 2016 and 2018, at which time they should have been eligible to use the Intuit-sponsored IRS Free File, which was open to taxpayers who earned about $64,000 or less.

Those who meet the criteria will receive an email from an escrow administrator who will disclose the amount of each payment. From there, individuals would get a check in the mail through the end of May without having to do anything else.

Advertisement

An individual would get a higher payout if they used the TurboTax "free" service during all three years covered by the settlement, James noted.

RELATED Sen. Elizabeth Warren accuses Intuit of 'scam' by charging for tax prep software

The scheme first came to light in 2019 after an investigation by ProPublica revealed Intuit had used a phony ad campaign for several years to lure poor customers away from its free tax service offered through the government.

Intuit was also accused of intentionally blocking its IRS Free File landing page from search engine results during the 2019 tax season, which shut out eligible filers from free services.

The settlement forces Intuit to stop using its "free, free, free" marketing blitz that baited consumers into making the switch to the TurboTax Free Edition, according to a statement from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

RELATED FTC sues Intuit to stop ads claiming TurboTax is 'free'

"Today, every state in the nation is holding Intuit accountable for scamming millions of taxpayers, and we're putting millions of dollars back into the pockets of impacted Americans," James said Thursday.

New York alone will receive $5.4 million for more than 176,000 residents who claimed to be hoodwinked by the scheme.

In a statement, Intuit indicated a readiness to move on from the settlement, saying the company was "pleased to have reached a resolution with the state attorney general that will ensure the company can return our focus to providing vital services to American taxpayers today and in the future."

Advertisement

Intuit cut ties with the IRS Free File program in July 2021.

Latest Headlines

Labor Department says economy added 253,000 jobs in April
U.S. News // 19 minutes ago
Labor Department says economy added 253,000 jobs in April
May 5 (UPI) -- The Labor Department said on Friday that the U.S. economy added 253,000 in April, beating Wall Street estimates but falling below the average of the past six months.
N.C. governor vows to veto abortion ban following swift passage in Senate
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.C. governor vows to veto abortion ban following swift passage in Senate
May 5 (UPI) -- North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has threatened to veto a bill passed Thursday by the Republican-controlled Senate that would ban most abortions in the state after 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
May 5 (UPI) -- Google Doodle celebrates the life of Asian-American photographer Corky Lee.
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
May 4 (UPI) -- Arizona's Supreme Court Thursday ordered former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawyer to pay a $2,000 fine to the court clerk for repeated false statements related to last year's election.
President Joe Biden's executive order opens door to Sudan-related sanctions
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
President Joe Biden's executive order opens door to Sudan-related sanctions
May 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden issued an executive order Thursday, laying the groundwork for potential Sudan-related sanctions amid the country's power struggle.
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Former Maine gubernatorial candidate pleads guilty to child porn charges
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler drew a nine-month prison sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to four felony counts of possessing child pornography. 
Police arrest former University of California student after 3 stabbings
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Police arrest former University of California student after 3 stabbings
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in California confirmed Thursday afternoon, they have now arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with three recent stabbings near the University of California, Davis.
Gunman dead by suicide after McDonald's manager, 2 others slain in Georgia
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Gunman dead by suicide after McDonald's manager, 2 others slain in Georgia
May 4 (UPI) -- Three women were shot to death and the man suspected of killing them has also died in a pair of related incidents Thursday in southwest Georgia, authorities said. 
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Thanks to iPhone sales, Apple beats second-quarter expectations
May 4 (UPI) -- Apple reported stronger-than-anticipated iPhone sales on Thursday, beating Wall Street's low expectations for the second quarter.
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Prosecutors vow retrial after ex-Tallahassee mayor found not guilty in lying to FBI
May 4 (UPI) -- Former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum was found not guilty on one count Thursday in a federal trial over charges of lying to the FBI.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
Arizona Supreme Court fines Kari Lake's lawyers over false election claims
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
Zelensky calls for tribunal on Russian war crimes in speech at The Hague
Zelensky calls for tribunal on Russian war crimes in speech at The Hague
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement