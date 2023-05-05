Trending
U.S. News
May 5, 2023 / 8:07 AM

Google Doodle celebrates photographer Corky Lee

By Tonya Pendleton
Google Doodle celebrates the life of photographer Corky Lee who documented the lives of Asian Americans.
May 5 (UPI) -- May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Asian-American photographer and activist Corky Lee, who brought attention to discrimination against the AAPI community, was honored with a Google Doodle. In 1998, May 5 was deemed Corky Lee Day.

Young Kwok Lee was born in Queens, N.Y., on Sept. 5, 1947. His parents were Chinese immigrants who settled in New York City. He says he was inspired to become a photographer after learning about how the nation's transcontinental railroad was built. But when it was completed in 1869, the famous photo of the 'last spike' being placed at Promontory Summit in Utah didn't include the thousands of Chinese workers who helped build it.

Lee was a self-taught photographer who also used his photos to document the broad range of Asian American life. After graduating from Queens College with a degree in American History, he started his life as a professional photographer. He sold his first picture - of a bloodied Chinese-American named Peter Yew at a police brutality protest - to the New York Post in 1975.

"I had to think that every time I take my camera out of my bag, it is like drawing a sword to combat indifference, injustice and discrimination and trying to get rid of stereotypes," he told Asamnews in 2020.

In 2014, after years of taking photos for outlets including the Post, The New York Times and Time Magazine, Lee returned to Promontory Summit to right a wrong. He recreated the 1869 photo with a group of descendants of the original railroad workers. He called it "photographic justice."

Lee was the subject of two documentaries: Not on the Menu: Corky Lee's Life and Work (2013) and Photographic Justice: The Corky Lee Story (2022).

"Although Corky is gone, his life's work and passion live on in his photographs," said E. Samantha Cheng, founder and executive producer of Heritage Series LLC and APA Legacy. "Through his commitment to raising the visibility of all Asians and their contributions to America, his images have become tools to combat racism and bias and proof that we are all Americans."

Lee died in 2021 from complications of COVID-19. He was 73.

