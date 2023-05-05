New domestic policy adviser first Asian-American to lead White House council

President Joe Biden on Friday said Neera Tanden will succeed Susan Rice as his domestic policy adviser. Tanden has served three presidents and is currently Biden's senior adviser and staff secretary. File Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The White House said Friday that Neera Tanden will replace outgoing domestic policy adviser Susan Rice. Tanden will be the first Asian-American to ever lead any of the three major White House policy councils. The White House announced last week that Rice would be leaving. Advertisement

"For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda, and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration, and education."

Biden said Tanden has 25 years of public policy experience and oversaw decision-making processes across his domestic, economic and national security teams.

RELATED Neera Tanden named White House staff secretary

He said has served three presidents and led the Center for American Progress - one of the largest think tanks in the country -- for nearly a decade. Tanden was a key architect of the Affordable Care Act.

Tanden currently serves as Senior Adviser to President Biden and Staff Secretary.

Advertisement

Republicans blocked Tanden from becoming Biden's Office of Management and Budget Director in 2021 after some of her colorful tweets criticizing Republicans for supporting Donald Trump.

RELATED Neera Tanden withdraws nomination as budget director

GOP Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, quoted some of them during Tanden's failed confirmation hearing. Included were Tanden calling Sen. Susan Collins "the worst," that Tom Cotton was "a fraud," and that vampires have more heart than Ted Cruz.

Tanden withdrew her nomination as budget director.

Some progressives also got upset at that time because Tanden had appeared willing to cut Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid spending in a deal with Republicans during the Obama administration.

RELATED OMB nominee Neera Tanden apologizes for past tweets at Senate hearing

She was the director of domestic policy for the Obama-Biden presidential campaign and served as policy director for the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign.

Tanden got her Bachelor of Science degree from UCLA and her Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School.