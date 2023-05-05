Justice Department beefs up efforts on Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons cases

Attorney General Merrick Garland Friday marked National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day by highlighting efforts to strengthen DOJ's response to the crisis missing and murdered crisis on tribal lands. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice Friday marked National Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day by strengthening efforts to address the crisis facing Indigenous people in the United States. "The Justice Department is marshaling the full strength of its resources to confront the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has devastated the lives of victims, their families, and entire tribal communities," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. Advertisement

Garland said the crisis requires a whole-of-government approach. He highlighted a series of actions already underway that he said are taking many forms.

One of them is the prioritization of MMIP cases that began with a memo in July 2022 to U.S. attorneys with Indian country jurisdiction reiterating that prioritization. It calls for the Justice Department to update and develop new plans for addressing public safety in Indian country.

RELATED FBI and BIA to step up law enforcement on tribal lands

On Monday the Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) published a tribal resource library to help agencies develop and solidify partnerships to address missing or murdered Indigenous persons cases.

In December Garland said at the White House Tribal Nations Summit said that the Department of Justice was stepping up law enforcement on tribal lands.

Advertisement

In addition to those efforts, the agency also revised guidelines to strengthen victim and witness assistance to ensure their voices are heard and that they're protected during criminal justice proceedings.

"The Justice Department is committed to using every resource at its disposal to combat the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Crisis," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. "In addition to our core law-enforcement work, we are providing grant funding and guidance to help tribes develop response plans for missing-persons cases, partner effectively with local law enforcement, and provide resources for victims of crime."

The Justice Department and Interior Department since July 2022 have also been acting under Executive Order 14053, which called for a "coordinated and comprehensive Federal law enforcement strategy to prevent and respond to violence against Native Americans, including to address missing or murdered Indigenous people where the federal government has jurisdiction."

And in December a guide was published by the Justice Department to develop a tribal community response plan for missing persons cases.

A Justice Department grant program also helps tribal communities pay for costs related to "generating awareness of individual missing persons cases involving American Indians and Alaska Native persons, supporting private search efforts for missing American Indians and Alaska Native persons in certain circumstances, and supporting efforts to coordinate the tribal, state, and federal response to MMIP cases."