Outgoing CDC Director Rochelle Walensky 'saved lives,' Joe Biden says

Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky will be leaving her position, the White House announced Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Rochelle Walensky is leaving her job as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House announced Friday. Walenksy has led the agency since President Joe Biden came into office in January 2021. Her departure comes days before the government is set to end the public health emergency declaration for COVID-19.

"Dr. Walensky has saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American," Biden said in a statement. "As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we've faced."

One key part of Walensky's role was to oversee the vaccine rollout to the general public. She also oversaw a change in how the agency responds to public health emergencies, after complaints that the CDC, starting during the Trump administration, did not react quickly enough to COVID-19.

In December, a Mississippi man pleaded guilty to threatening to kill Walensky.

The charge stems from voicemails he left for Walensky in July of 2021.

According to court documents, Robert Wiser Bates called Walensky at the CDC in Atlanta and left her what has been described by federal prosecutors as voicemails that were "threatening in nature."

"Walensky has led CDC through a transition to greater normalcy across the country, after two years of COVID-19 related closures and waves of dangerous, new virus variants," the CDC said, according to NBC News.