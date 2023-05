1/2

First-time jobless claims jumped by 13,000 relative to the prior reporting period for the U.S. Labor Department. Manufacturing giant 3M was among the major companies announcing layoffs in recent weeks. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- First-time claims for unemployment protection increased by 13,000 for the week ending April 29, compared with the prior week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Jobless claims inched up during the week, though the prior week's figures were revised lower by 1,000. The less-volatile, four-week moving average, however, increased by 3,500 to reach 239,250. Advertisement

Continuing claims through the week ending April 15 were 1.8 million, compared with 1.5 million over the comparable week in 2022, the Labor Department reported.

Jobs losses had come largely from the tech sector during the first quarter, though other economic sectors are starting to experience headwinds amid recessionary fears.

Clothing retailer Gap announced plans in late April to lay off 1,800 workers as the company struggles to remain profitable amid stiff competition and poor sales. The same week, manufacturing giant 3M said it would cut about 10% of its workforce, some 3,000 jobs, as it seeks to offset declining sales.

Bad news may be good news given the efforts at the U.S. Federal Reserve to arrest runaway inflation with aggressive rate hikes, though policymakers said it won't be easy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that more people continue to move back into the workforce despite the headwinds, but pressures were mounting.

"Nominal wage growth has shown some signs of easing, and job vacancies have declined so far this year," he added.