Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 10:41 AM

Florida Senate passes expansion of 'dont say gay' law, other LGBTQ restrictions

Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to sign Republican priorities into law

By A.L. Lee
The Florida Senate sent a series of legislation to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk that would expand the state's "don't say gay" law and require people use bathrooms that correspond with their sex at birth. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
The Florida Senate sent a series of legislation to Gov. Ron DeSantis' desk that would expand the state's "don't say gay" law and require people use bathrooms that correspond with their sex at birth. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- The Republican-controlled Senate in Florida passed legislation that would again expand the controversial "don't say gay" law that has restricted gender-related discussions in public schools since last summer.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign House Bill 1069 into law after it passed the Senate Wednesday on a 27-12 party line vote, with Democrats blasting the measure as an effort to "legislate away the gay" with only two days remaining in the session.

Advertisement

DeSantis was also set to sign HB 1521 -- a separate Republican bill that would make it a crime to use a public bathroom that does not match up with a person's sex at birth in schools, public shelters, healthcare facilities, and jails. However, Democrats won a concession from the majority to exclude restrooms in restaurants, gas stations and other businesses.

Another GOP-sponsored bill arriving on the governor's desk this week would ban funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools as DeSantis sought to deliver on his conservative agenda while considering a run for the White House in 2024.

RELATED Fla. passes bill allowing DeSantis to remain governor during presidential run

The Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, condemned Florida's Senate for passing HB 1521, and SB 1320, which "silences educators by prohibiting any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity from Pre-K through 8th grade," the organization said in a statement.

Advertisement

The latest Republican effort on the "don't say gay" law is intended to broaden the Parental Rights in Education Act by further restricting pronoun preferences that students and teachers can legally use and discuss inside public schools.

The legislation requires all public schools in the state to adopt policies that would ensure "a person's sex is an immutable biological trait and that it is false to ascribe to a person a pronoun that does not correspond to such person's sex."

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Disney's lawsuit against him 'political'

Teachers and other school employees would also be banned from discussing preferred pronouns in all grades.

The bill, which passed the House 77-35 in April, follows a decision last month by the Florida Department of Education that expanded the rule to high schools after the state banned discussing identity and sexual orientation in primary grade classrooms last July.

Advocates of the newest bill say it empowers parents to make adult decisions for children who are too young to make their own life choices.

RELATED Censored books up 38% in 2022, American Library Association says

"This legislation will protect the rights of parents to have a say in their children's education and ensure that students are not subjected to inappropriate material," said Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, who sponsored the bill.

Violations could lead to suspensions for students and teachers could have their educational licenses revoked.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Davie, assailed the Republican bill, saying it "marginalizes children" and disrespects teachers.

RELATED Florida high school, college students plan walkout over 'don't say gay' law

"This bill insults the professionalism of educators. It takes away freedom of speech, freedom of thought and freedom to be treated equally in our public schools," she said.

Latest Headlines

PacWest Bank says it is solid as its stock price falls amid plans for 'strategic asset sales'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
PacWest Bank says it is solid as its stock price falls amid plans for 'strategic asset sales'
May 4 (UPI) -- PacWest Bancorp is the latest regional bank in financial distress as its stock fell in premarket trading Thursday after saying it was exploring strategic asset sales.
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
May 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with American tech executives Thursday as the White House seeks to implement new federal controls on artificial intelligence.
Authorities say slaying of 7 at Oklahoma ranch was likely a murder-suicide
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Authorities say slaying of 7 at Oklahoma ranch was likely a murder-suicide
May 4 (UPI) -- Authorities said a registered sex offender likely killed himself and six others at a property in Oklahoma on Monday.
U.S. charges Russian over stolen credit card verification scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. charges Russian over stolen credit card verification scheme
May 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors have charged a 43-year-old Russian with running a network of websites cybercriminals use to verify stolen credit cards, prosecutors said.
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
May 4 (UPI) -- A Virginia teacher who was told by school district administrators to remove a Bible verse from the signature of her work email alleges her constitutional rights are being violated.
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
May 4 (UPI) -- Three Colorado teens have been charged with first-degree murder for last month's rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell, prosecutors said.
Dozens arrested in Minneapolis gang violence crackdown
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dozens arrested in Minneapolis gang violence crackdown
May 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said Wednesday that the indictments mark a shift in how the city intends to fight gang violence.
Tyre Nichols' autopsy shows he died of blunt force trauma, lawyers say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tyre Nichols' autopsy shows he died of blunt force trauma, lawyers say
May 4 (UPI) -- Attorneys for the family of Tyre Nichols said Wednesday that the official autopsy report states the 29-year-old man's death was a homicide the result of blunt force trauma.
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
May 3 (UPI) -- A judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a $100 million lawsuit Donald Trump filed against The New York Times, three of its writers and his niece, Mary Trump.
Shooting suspect captured after 1 killed, 4 wounded in Atlanta
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Shooting suspect captured after 1 killed, 4 wounded in Atlanta
May 3 (UPI) -- Atlanta police have arrested the suspect in Wednesday's shooting that killed one woman and injured four others inside a downtown medical office building.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement