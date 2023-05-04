Trending
May 4, 2023 / 3:21 PM

Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'

By Matt Bernardini
Seven former defense officials sent a letter to the Senate on Thursday, calling for an end to Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (pictured, 2022) procedural blockage on military and civilian nominations. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the former secretaries of Defense warned that Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions were "harming military readiness and risks damaging U.S. national security."

The signatories were William Perry, William Cohen, Robert Gates, Leon Panetta, Chuck Hagel, Mark Esper, and James Mattis.

"Some are unable to take important command positions, such as leading the 5th Fleet in Bahrain and the 7th Fleet in the Pacific, which are critical to checking Iranian and Chinese aggression," the former Pentagon chiefs said. "Leaving these and many other senior positions in doubt at a time of enormous geopolitical uncertainty sends the wrong message to our adversaries and could weaken our deterrence."

RELATED Defense secretary spars with anti-abortion senator obstructing officer promotions

Tuberville, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has continued to stand in the way of confirming both civilian Defense Department nominees and military officials as long as the department provides flexibility and travel expenses for non-covered reproductive healthcare.

In February, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed the memorandum Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care, which allows troops who are pregnant to take leave to pursue assisted reproductive technology or a non-covered abortion.

"So almost 80,000 of our women are stationed in places where they don't have access to non-covered reproductive health care," Austin said.

RELATED Senate votes to advance Trump impeachment, lawyers argue rally was 'political speech'

In Thursday's letter, the former Defense heads also noted the real-world impact of Tuberville's blockade.

"Most cannot move and resettle their families; their children cannot enroll at their next schools on time; and spouses cannot start new jobs at the next duty station," the letter read.

RELATED Senate Democrats defeat GOP resolution to stop VA from providing abortions

Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
U.S. News // 22 minutes ago
Bipartisan bill aims to improve climate-related mental health services
May 4 (UPI) -- Sen. Ed Mackey, D-Mass., and Reps. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., have reintroduced bipartisan legislation aimed at mitigating the mental health toll of the climate crisis.
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Utah board considers striking 'climate change' from education standards
May 4 (UPI) -- The Utah State Board of Education's Thursday agenda includes whether the term "climate change" should be pulled from curricula.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Banta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
May 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Thursday it is cutting 20% of its workforce, marking the second round of layoffs within the past 12 months.
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
May 4 (UPI) -- Four members of the extremist Proud Boys, including its former leader, have been convicted of multiple felonies for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building.
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
May 4 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
May 4 (UPI) -- Recent data on private investments in the U.S. economy warrant an increase in the estimate for second quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said Thursday.
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
May 4 (UPI) -- The suspect in the deadly Wednesday Atlanta medical center shooting is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday after he was taken into custody after evading police for eight hours.
