Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth

Private investments were among the factors used by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta to raise its forecast for growth in U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Recent data on private investments in the U.S. economy warrant an increase in the estimate for second-quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said Thursday. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast was revised up from 1.8% on May 1 to 2.7% on Thursday. The Fed pointed to data showing estimates for second-quarter private investments as justification for its revision. Advertisement

The Fed overshot in its estimate for first-quarter growth, expecting an expansion of 3.2% in the first quarter. An advance estimate from the Commerce Department points to a GDP increase of 1.1% annually over the three-month period ending in March.

First-quarter GDP reflected increased consumer spending, private investments and government spending.

Commerce reported that real GDP increased annually by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, a downward revision from 2.7% from its previous estimate.

Private investments and consumer spending drove the bulk of the momentum during the three-month period ending in December. A downturn in consumer spending was largely a reflection of orders for durable goods -- such as refrigerators and jewelry -- that require long-term and heavy investments.

Policymakers at the U.S. central bank are working to arrest consumer-level inflation with rate hikes, while at the same time avoiding the risk of crashing the economy into a recession that would be accompanied by widespread layoffs.

The Federal Reserve announced a 10th interest rate hike on Wednesday, raising the rate to 5.25%. While inflation has slowed, it is still higher than the 2% mark the Fed hopes to achieve.

Looking ahead, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell suggested the economy may be facing headwinds deeper into the second quarter.

"Activity in the housing sector remains weak, largely reflecting higher mortgage rates," he said Wednesday. "Higher interest rates and slower output growth also appear to be weighing on business fixed investment."