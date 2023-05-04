Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 2:05 PM

Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe

By Doug Cunningham
1/2
New York Attorney General Letitia James (pictured, 2022) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta subpoenaed the NFL on Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
New York Attorney General Letitia James (pictured, 2022) and California Attorney General Rob Bonta subpoenaed the NFL on Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.

The subpoenas seek information related to possible violations of federal and state pay equity and anti-discrimination laws.

Advertisement

The attorneys general said they will investigate the NFL's work culture and allegations made by former employees.

"No person should ever have to endure harassment, discrimination, or abuse in the workplace," said James in a statement. "No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable."

RELATED Six attorneys general warn NFL over workplace harassment claims

The attorneys general said more than 30 women interviewed by the New York Times in 2022 alleged a toxic, discriminatory work culture at the NFL after they filed complaints with the NFL's human resources division.

"California will not tolerate any form of discrimination," said Bonta in a statement. "We have serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment. No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions."

In their announcement, the attorneys general cited a lawsuit filed against the NFL in April by Jennifer Love, the former director for NFL Enterprises LLC. In the suit, she alleged "pervasive sexism in the workplace and accused the NFL of having a 'boys club' mentality that created a hostile work environment.

Advertisement

Bonta said in a statement that additional lawsuits filed against the NFL pertain to race discrimination targeting a Black female employee and sexual harassment of a female wardrobe stylist, amongst others.

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores sued the NFL in 2022 alleging racial discrimination in employment.

His suit said, "The NFL remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black head coaches, coordinators and general managers."

RELATED Brian Flores: Ex-coach who sued NFL still wants job, 'humiliated' by hiring process

Ex-NFL coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton joined the Flores suit. A judge denied an NFL bid to have the suit settled in arbitration.

The attorneys general said "despite reports and allegations of abuse perpetrated by both players and male staff, allegations that the NFL has not taken sufficient effective steps to prevent discrimination, harassment and retaliation from occurring in the workplace persist."

The NFL has more than 1,000 employees in offices in California and New York.

In April 2022, six state attorneys general from Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota warned NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that the league's treatment of women and people of color is "entirely unacceptable and potentially unlawful."

Advertisement

Read More

Dolphins deny owner requested NDA from fired coach Brian Flores

Latest Headlines

Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs
May 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Thursday it is cutting 20% of its workforce, marking the second round of layoffs within the past 12 months.
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
May 4 (UPI) -- Four members of the extremist Proud Boys, including its former leader, have been convicted of multiple felonies for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building.
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
May 4 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
May 4 (UPI) -- Recent data on private investments in the U.S. economy warrant an increase in the estimate for second quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said Thursday.
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
May 4 (UPI) -- The suspect in the deadly Wednesday Atlanta medical center shooting is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday after he was taken into custody after evading police for eight hours.
Westinghouse unveils plans for small-scale, modular nuclear reactors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Westinghouse unveils plans for small-scale, modular nuclear reactors
May 4 (UPI) -- Nuclear power company Westinghouse announced plans Thursday to develop a small-scale modular reactor that could be in the construction phase by the end of the decade.
Davis Police hold 'preliminary' probe of person of interest in stabbings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Davis Police hold 'preliminary' probe of person of interest in stabbings
May 4 (UPI) -- Davis Police in California announced on Wednesday they are holding a person of interest in connection deadly stabbing that rocked this normally quiet college town.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement