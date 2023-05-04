Gunman dead by suicide after McDonald's manager, 2 others slain in Georgia

Officials in Colquitt County, Ga., say the shooting victims included a McDonald's assistant manager, as well as the mother and grandmother of the suspected gunman. File Photo by Miki Sarabiez/Shutterstock

May 4 (UPI) -- Three women were shot to death and the man suspected of killing them has also died in a pair of related incidents Thursday in southwest Georgia, authorities said. Two of the victims were the 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother of the suspected shooter, and they lived next door to each other in Moultrie, Ga., coroner Verlyn Brock told The Moultrie Observer and WALB-TV.

After those slayings, which are thought to have happened between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., police think the 26-year-old suspected shooter left the scene and traveled to a McDonald's restaurant in the city, located about 70 miles northeast of Tallahassee, Fla.

There, he allegedly killed a 41-year-old assistant manager before turning the gun on himself, Brock said.

The victims were all pronounced dead at 11 a.m.

The names of the victims had not been released by late Thursday. The relationship between the suspected gunman and the McDonald's manager was not immediately clear.

Moultrie City Manager Pete Dillard told reporters he believed the threat to public safety had ended.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the slayings.

The shootings attracted a large police presence to the business district of the city of 14,000, local media reported.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.