May 4, 2023 / 8:36 AM

Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI

By A.L. Lee
Vice President Kamala Harris will welcome the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI to the White House to discuss ways to responsibly innovate on artificial intelligence. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI
May 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with American tech executives Thursday as the White House seeks to implement new federal controls on artificial intelligence to ensure that the newfangled technology develops "responsibly."

Harris and other senior administration officials will welcome the CEOs of Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI -- companies at the forefront of AI that have vowed to "emphasize the importance of driving responsible, trustworthy and ethical innovation with safeguards that mitigate risks and potential harms to individuals and our society," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting is part of a broader effort by the administration to engage with policymakers around the world on the most pressing issues posed by AI.

The White House on Thursday announced measures to mitigate potential risks posed by AI technology in an effort to "promote responsible American innovation in artificial intelligence and protect people's rights and safety."

The National Science Foundation would use $140 million in funding to launch seven new National AI Research Institutes with more than two dozen locations across the country.

Additionally, the White House said it has received commitments from leading AI developers, including Anthropic, Google, Hugging Face, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI and Stability AI, to participate in public evaluations of AI systems that will allow experts to explore ways to improve the technology for ethical purposes.

The administration has taken numerous actions to rein in the popular new-age tech that has been creating some buzz in recent weeks over its ability to create fictional but realistic depictions of the actual world, threatening music and art.

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division issued a joint statement vowing to protect the public from AI-related risks like these.

The administration has also issued a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights while Biden signed other executive actions to promote responsible innovation in the field, the White House said.

In February, Biden ordered all federal agencies to uproot bias in their technological action plans and to protect the public from algorithmic discrimination, which is also one of the primary capabilities of AI technology.

The administration also released the AI Risk Management Framework earlier this year, as well as a roadmap for establishing a National AI Research Resource Institute.

The administration is also working to address the national security concerns raised by AI, especially in critical areas like cybersecurity and biosecurity, the White House said.

As part of the effort, government cybersecurity experts from the national security community are consulting with leading AI companies on best practices, including protection of AI models and networks.

The Office of Management and Budget will also release new guidelines to establish further policy on the government's use of AI systems.

Capitol Hill was also considering legislation to regulate AI, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announcing a bill last month that would "prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country" while also ensuring the United States takes a global lead in AI development.

