May 4 (UPI) -- On Thursday, BMW issued a "Do Not Drive" warning to owners of vehicles built between 2000 and 2006 and which have defective air bags. The warning applies to 90,000 vehicles that still have defective Takata air bags, which already are under recall. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration called the risk to vehicle occupants "dire." Advertisement

"These are some of the oldest Takata air bags under recall and have an extremely high probability of failure during a crash," a notice from the NHTSA said. "If the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver's face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries."

Honda issued a similar warning in February. That problem involved Takata air bags in 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles, which are equipped with Takata Alpha driver side air bag inflators. Honda said that the air bags have a 50% failure rate, and that if the inflators rupture, the metal fragments ejected toward the driver's face could kill or leave them with devastating, life-altering injuries.

