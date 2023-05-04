Trending
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 11:24 AM

Davis Police hold 'preliminary' probe of person of interest in stabbings

By Clyde Hughes

May 4 (UPI) -- Davis Police in California announced they are holding a person of interest in connection to a series of stabbings in the area.

Lt. Dan Beckwith called the probe into the person of interest "very preliminary" and said the person so far has not been connected to any of the crime scenes.

"We're taking our usual investigative steps," Beckwith told the Davis Enterprise.

Police could not determine if the stabbings were connected and had yet to arrest a suspect, despite detaining several persons of interest.

David Henry Breaux, 50, was stabbed to death in Davis's Central Park on April 27. On Saturday, Karim Abou Najm, who attended high school in Davis, was stabbed to death Saturday in Sycamore Park weeks before his graduation from UC Davis.

A 64-year-old homeless woman living in a tent was attacked on Monday night and left in critical condition. She remained in the intensive care unit at the University of California, Davis Medical Center on Wednesday, officials said.

Police stressed that the public should remain vigilant although a shelter-in-place order issued earlier in the week was lifted on Tuesday.

UC Davis had started to hold all classes starting after 6 p.m. remotely in light of the stabbings. The university system also brought in additional campus police officers from the University of California, San Francisco and the University of California main Berkeley campus to increase the presence of UC Davis patrols.

Davis Police said they are still scrambling for details that will give them some solid lead in the stabbings.

