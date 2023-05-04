Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 4, 2023 / 1:55 PM

Shopify to cut 20% of its workforce in layoffs

By Clyde Hughes
A view of a hat with the Shopify logo before the initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on May 2015. Shopify said Thursday that it was cutting 20% of its workforce. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA
A view of a hat with the Shopify logo before the initial public offering at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on May 2015. Shopify said Thursday that it was cutting 20% of its workforce. File Photo by Justin Lane/EPA

May 4 (UPI) -- The Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced Thursday it was cutting 20% of its workforce, marking the second round of layoffs within the past 12 months.

Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke told his employees about the cuts in on the company's website. Shopify has about 11,600 workers and contractors at the end of 2022. Lutke added that Flexport will buy Shopify Logistics.

Advertisement

"I recognize the crushing impact this decision has on some of you and did not make this decision lightly, "Lutke said in the statement. "There's no way to make this good news, but we designed a package that will attempt to make it the best possible version of a bad day. I've included details ... on how we will support you."

Lutke said those leaving Shopify will receive a minimum of 16 weeks severance plus a week for every year of tenure there. They also will receive medical benefits and access to the employee assistance program for the same period.

RELATED Slow sales at Old Navy contribute to Gap having to cut 1,800 jobs

"We'll also offer outplacement services if you want them, all office furniture we provided is yours to keep," Lutke said. "We legally need the work laptop back, but we'll help pay for a new one to replace it.

Advertisement

"You'll have continued free access to the advanced Shopify plan should you opt to take an entrepreneurial path in the future."

Lutke said the goal of the get Shopify refocused on its main goal. He said logistics had gotten in the way of that focus, leading to the sale to Flexport, a 10-year-old freight company in which Shopify has a financial stake.

RELATED Lyft announces plans for significant layoffs, restructuring

"Contributing our work to Flexport, under the leadership of Harish Abbott, allows everything about Shopify Logistics to be more ambitious and global in nature," Lutke said.

"Making the global supply chains efficient and software addressable is Flexport's main quest and so this is the perfect home for this part of Shopify. "

RELATED Disney launches second round of layoffs

Latest Headlines

Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Ex-defense officials say Sen. Tommy Tuberville's actions 'harming military readiness'
May 4 (UPI) -- Seven former defense officials sent a letter to Senate leaders on Thursday, urging lawmakers to end one GOP senator's blockage of 184 nominations.
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
As civil rape, defamation trial proceeds, Trump now says he 'probably' will attend
May 4 (UPI) -- Donald Trump said Thursday he will "probably attend" the civil defamation trial to confront E. Jeanne Carroll's allegation that he raped her in the 1990's and then defamed her when she spoke out about it.
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
One employee missing after explosion at Mass. chemical plant
May 4 (UPI) -- Rescue workers are searching for a worker who has been unaccounted for since an explosion ripped through a chemical plant in Newburyport, Mass.
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Attorneys general subpoena NFL in workplace discrimination probe
May 4 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Banta subpoenaed the NFL Thursday in a joint workplace discrimination investigation.
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Proud Boys leader, 3 others convicted of sedition for role in Jan. 6 riots
May 4 (UPI) -- Four members of the extremist Proud Boys, including its former leader, have been convicted of multiple felonies for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that resulted in the breach of the Capitol Building.
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bernie Sanders introduces bill to raise minimum wage to $17 an hour
May 4 (UPI) -- Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour.
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlanta Fed raises estimate for second-quarter GDP growth
May 4 (UPI) -- Recent data on private investments in the U.S. economy warrant an increase in the estimate for second quarter GDP, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta said Thursday.
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Atlanta medical center shooting suspect charged with murder
May 4 (UPI) -- The suspect in the deadly Wednesday Atlanta medical center shooting is expected to make his first appearance in court on Thursday after he was taken into custody after evading police for eight hours.
Westinghouse unveils plans for small-scale, modular nuclear reactors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Westinghouse unveils plans for small-scale, modular nuclear reactors
May 4 (UPI) -- Nuclear power company Westinghouse announced plans Thursday to develop a small-scale modular reactor that could be in the construction phase by the end of the decade.
Davis Police hold 'preliminary' probe of person of interest in stabbings
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Davis Police hold 'preliminary' probe of person of interest in stabbings
May 4 (UPI) -- Davis Police in California announced on Wednesday they are holding a person of interest in connection deadly stabbing that rocked this normally quiet college town.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against New York Times, his niece
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Three Colo. teens charged with murder for rock-throwing death of Alexa Bartell
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Virginia teacher fights to include a Bible verse in her work email
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Trump attorneys to present no defense witnesses in civil rape trial
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Harris to meet with tech CEOs as White House pushes 'responsible' AI
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement