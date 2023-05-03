Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2023 / 11:47 AM

Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates

By Daniel J. Graeber
1/2
Data published Wednesday show mortgage rates declined from week-ago levels, but remain well above levels from last year. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI
Data published Wednesday show mortgage rates declined from week-ago levels, but remain well above levels from last year. File photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Even with a slight dip in lending rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that applications for a loan toward a home declined from week-ago levels.

In the latest sign of a cooling economy, the MBA reported a decline in mortgage applications even as the rate on a 30-year, fixed-term mortgage declined five basis points to 6.5%.

Advertisement

Joel Kan, the deputy chief economist for the association, said that lending rates are still far higher than year-ago levels.

"Elevated rates continue to both impact homebuyer affordability and weaken demand for refinancing," he said. "Home purchase activity has been very sensitive to rates and local market trends, including the very low supply of existing-home inventory."

RELATED Bank crises rooted in system that rewards excessive risk-taking

The week-on-week decline in lending rates, however, may help explain the slight increase in refinancing. MBA data showed the share of mortgage activity attributed to refinancing an existing loan increased 0.4% to 27.2% of all applications.

Meanwhile, the number of newly constructed homes accounts for a greater share of what's on the market, giving would-be buyers a few more options.

That said, recent data show those homes are increasingly more expensive. While a lagging indicator relative to MBA data, the federal government reported the average price for a new home sold in March was $449,800, compared with $435,900 for March 2022. Higher lending rates from year-ago levels, meanwhile, tacks more on to a monthly mortgage payment.

Advertisement

From a weakening labor sector, where wage growth is sluggish, to emerging headwinds in the housing market, pessimism is bubbling up in the U.S. economy. A late-April survey from The Conference Board showed consumers are turning pessimistic amid concerns about a possible recession. Purchases from everything from a home to a new appliance declined amid lingering inflationary pressures.

RELATED Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates

Read More

U.S. job openings fell to near two-year low in March

Latest Headlines

Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
May 3 (UPI) -- Hiring remains strong in the U.S. economy, though those re-entering the workforce are getting paid less, data Wednesday from private payroll processor ADP showed.
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
May 3 (UPI) -- One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month has been found dead in Louisiana, authorities said.
Florida man charged with throwing explosive at police during Jan. 6 attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Florida man charged with throwing explosive at police during Jan. 6 attack
May 3 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been charged with felony offenses on accusations he threw an explosive device that detonated above law enforcement clashing with rioters in a Capitol tunnel during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on Congress.
Man who killed three in Alabama church shooting sentenced to life
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man who killed three in Alabama church shooting sentenced to life
May 3 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting three people to death in June at an Alabama church potluck.
Judge rules Utah's abortion clinics may remain open
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Judge rules Utah's abortion clinics may remain open
May 3 (UPI) -- A judge temporarily blocked a new law banning abortion clinics in Utah on Tuesday, one day before it was to go into effect, on the grounds that it singles out such facilities without reason.
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
May 3 (UPI) -- A retired American doctor, Jonathan Sugarman of Seattle, has died scaling Mount Everest, according to the U.S. Embassy in Nepal.
U.S., Turkey sanction 2 al-Qaida-linked facilitators
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S., Turkey sanction 2 al-Qaida-linked facilitators
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Turkey on Tuesday jointly sanctioned two men accused of being financial facilitators for U.S. and U.N. designated al-Qaida-linked terrorist groups in Syria.
Montana judge denies transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr's return to House floor
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Montana judge denies transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr's return to House floor
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge ruled against Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state's only transgender lawmaker, saying she cannot return to the state House floor because he does not have the authority to intervene.
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
May 2 (UPI) -- Francisco Oropesa, 38, who police believe shot and killed five of his neighbors inside a Texas home has been arrested following a four-day manhunt that involved more than 250 law enforcement officers.
NOAA upgrades storm surge forecast model in time for hurricane season
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NOAA upgrades storm surge forecast model in time for hurricane season
May 2 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday it has upgraded its storm surge forecast model for high-impact weather in time for the 2023 hurricane season, which begins June 1.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement