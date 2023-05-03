In motel standoff, Florida police kill suspect in slaying of 4 day earlier

May 3 (UPI) -- A man suspected of killing a woman and her three children on Tuesday in Lake Wales, Fla., was killed by police after an hours-long motel standoff in another town Wednesday.

On Tuesday, police said they received a medical call at the Sunrise Apartments in Lake Wales, and that they responded shortly before 9 p.m. Police arriving on the scene discovered the bodies of four victims, all of whom had suffered bullet wounds.

Police say the suspect, Al Joseph Stenson, 38, fled the crime scene and went about 65 miles north to the Slumberland Motel in Sanford, where local law enforcement encountered him early Wednesday.

Authorities said Stenson was a boyfriend of one of the victims. Keeping with Florida law, police did not disclose the identities of the victims.

A state constitutional amendment in Florida, known as Marsy's law, prohibits the disclosure of the names of victims under certain circumstances to protect them from harassment.

While police did not name the victims, the Lakeland Ledger identified two of them as high school teacher Marlene Pizzaro, 40, and her daughter Ariana Pizzaro, 17.

The identities of the other two victims, aged 11 and 21, could not be confirmed, but both were children of Marlene Pizzaro.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said Stenson's brother was staying at the motel, and that, using him as an intermediary, police began negotiations to coax Stenson out of his room at about 3 a.m.

The standoff continued until about 9 a.m., when Stenson came out of the room and threw his weapon to the ground, police said. However, police said that when they moved to apprehend Stenson, he lunged for his weapon and they opened fire.

"It is absolutely a tragedy what we've dealt with and experienced tonight and what a number of families have experienced, as well," said Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez.