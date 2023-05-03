Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others

Francisco Oropesa, 38, is believed to have shot and killed five of his neighbors inside a Texas home. Photo courtesy of the San Jacinto Sheriff's Office

"Several arrests" have been made in connection with Oropesa's capture Tuesday in the closet of a home, and "others are hinging on what's going on right now," Kean said.

One of those arrested was Divimara Lamar Nava, the wife of Francisco Oropesa. Authorities said they believe that she hid Oropesa in their home near Conroe, where he was arrested.

Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday and was taken to the Montgomery County Jail. He was charged with five counts of murder, with bond expected to be set at $5 million.

Oropesa is a Mexican national, who has been deported from the United States four times, most recently in 2016, officials said. His current immigration status is unknown.

The arrest comes four days after five people were shot from the neck up, "execution style," with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle inside a home in Cleveland, Texas, Capers said in a Facebook post Friday.

Oropesa is accused of fatally shooting them after he was asked to stop firing his rifle outdoors near his neighbor's home.

Wilson Garcia, whose wife and son were killed, and others had asked Oropesa to shoot on the other side of his property because the gunfire woke Garcia's baby. Oropesa refused, and soon began a shooting spree in the home where Garcia and his family lived.

Of the five people who died, including an 9-year-old who succumbed en route to a hospital. Three others were injured and hospitalized, including several who are in critical condition.

Oropesa is expected to appear in court Wednesday.