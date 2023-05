Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, announced on Wednesday that he is running for the Senate seat held by Ted Cruz. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced Wednesday he will challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024. In his announcement video on Twitter, Allred criticized Cruz's actions on Jan. 6, pointing to a comment made by one of the rioters who said Cruz "would want us to do this." Advertisement

He also slammed Cruz's trip to Cancun in February 2021 after a severe winter storm knocked out power for millions of Texans.

"He'll do anything to get on Fox News but can't be bothered to help keep rural Texas hospitals open," Allred said.

"The struggles of regular Texas just don't interest him," he continued. "Well, they matter to me because those struggles are the story of my life."

While Texas has not had a Democratic senator in 30 years, Cruz only defeated Rep. Beto O'Rourke by 2.5 points in 2018.

Allred acknowledged that "some people say a Democrat can't win in Texas," but he argued "someone like me was never supposed to get this far" and he has "taken down a lot tougher guys than Ted Cruz."

Nick Maddux, a Cruz spokesperson told The Hill that Allred was too extreme for Texas and "soft" on punishing murderers.

Advertisement

"Bottom line, Allred is too extreme for Texas. Thankfully, the Lone Star State has a tireless champion in Sen. Ted Cruz," Maddux said.