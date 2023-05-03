Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2023 / 3:48 PM

FDA approves first RSV vaccine for people older than 60

By Doug Cunningham

May 3 (UPI) -- The FDA on Wednesday approved Arexvy, the first approved vaccine for Respiratory Syncytial Virus for people 60 or older.

RSV is a highly contagious respiratory tract disease and can be life-threatening.

Advertisement

GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals, maker of the vaccine, said in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. launch of Arexvy is planned for the 2023/2024 RSV season.

"Today marks a turning point in our effort to reduce the significant burden of RSV. Arexvy is the first approved RSV vaccine for older adults, expanding GSK's industry-leading vaccine portfolio, which protects millions of people from infectious diseases each year," said GSK Chief Scientific Officer Tony Wood in a statement. "Our focus now is to ensure eligible older adults in the U.S. can access the vaccine as quickly as possible and to progress regulatory review in other countries."

RELATED FDA panel recommends second RSV vaccine for adults 60 and older

The FDA said the approval is an important public health achievement.

"Older adults, in particular those with underlying health conditions, such as heart or lung disease or weakened immune systems, are at high risk for severe disease caused by RSV," said the FDA's Peter Marks in a statement. "Today's approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening and reflects the FDA's continued commitment to facilitating the development of safe and effective vaccines for use in the United States."

Advertisement

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV leads to approximately 60,000-120,000 hospitalizations and 6,000-10,000 deaths each year among people 65 and older.

RELATED Pfizer's RSV vaccine safe, effective for infants, seniors

The Arexvy vaccine approval is based on the FDA's analysis of data from "an ongoing, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical study conducted in the U.S. and internationally in individuals 60 years of age and older."

In the study, roughly 12,500 participants got Arexvy and another 12,500 got a placebo. The FDA said the vaccine significantly cut the risk of developing RSV-related lower respiratory tract disease by 82.6%. It reduced the risk of severe RSV-associated disease by 94.1%.

RSV is seasonal and affects all age groups, causing infections of the lungs and breathing passages.

RELATED FDA weighing approval for RSV vaccine for infants, will decide this summer

The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval for an RSV vaccine for infants by summer. Pfizer's RSV vaccine for infants and seniors is safe and effective, according to clinical trials and is on track to be approved later this year.

Participants in the FDA's Arexvy study will remain in the clinical study through three RSV seasons to assess the vaccine's duration of effectiveness, safety, and effectiveness of repeat vaccination, according to the FDA.

In two other studies, the FDA said in a statement, "Two participants developed acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare type of inflammation that affects the brain and spinal cord, seven and 22 days, respectively, after receiving Arexvy and the influenza vaccine. One of the participants who developed ADEM died."

Advertisement

In one other study, one participant developed Guillain-Barré syndrome. It's a rare disorder that causes the body's immune system to damage nerve cells that can cause muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. That happened nine days after receiving Arexvy.

Latest Headlines

Federal Trade Commission wants to ban Facebook from profiting from kids' data
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Federal Trade Commission wants to ban Facebook from profiting from kids' data
May 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has proposed an update to its 2020 privacy order with Facebook after accusing the social media giant of failing to keep its promises regarding the privacy of children on the platform.
Police searching for gunman after 1 killed, 4 wounded at Atlanta medical office
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police searching for gunman after 1 killed, 4 wounded at Atlanta medical office
May 3 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department said Wednesday one person was killed and four others were wounded by a gunman inside a downtown medical office building.
Federal Reserve raises interest rate by quarter point
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal Reserve raises interest rate by quarter point
May 3 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced a 10th interest rate hike on Wednesday, raising the rate to 5.25%.
Texas Rep. Colin Allred launches Senate bid to challenge Ted Cruz
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas Rep. Colin Allred launches Senate bid to challenge Ted Cruz
May 3 (UPI) -- Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred announced Wednesday that he would challenge Sen. Ted Cruz in 2024.
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil storage dips below 5-year average as energy demand 'fell off a cliff'
May 3 (UPI) -- Storage levels of commercial crude oil dipped below the five-year average and data on the supply-side of the equation remains mixed, data show, while crude oil prices experienced a free fall on Wednesday.
History, civics scores decline among U.S. eighth-graders
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
History, civics scores decline among U.S. eighth-graders
May 3 (UPI) -- U.S. history and civics scores of eighth-graders declined between 2018 and 2022, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. A lack of critical thinking skills are partially to blame.
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Wife of Texas massacre suspect arrested along with several others
May 3 (UPI) -- The wife of the Texas man who is accused of killing five neighbors, was arrested on Wednesday along with several others.
Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mortgage applications slump despite lower rates
May 3 (UPI) -- Even with a slight dip in lending rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday that applications for a loan toward a home declined from week-ago levels.
Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hiring remains strong, but wage growth is low, ADP says
May 3 (UPI) -- Hiring remains strong in the U.S. economy, though those re-entering the workforce are getting paid less, data Wednesday from private payroll processor ADP showed.
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
May 3 (UPI) -- One of four inmates who escaped from a Mississippi jail last month has been found dead in Louisiana, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
Mississippi jail escapee found dead in Louisiana
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Iran seizes second oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
Russia says Kremlin targeted by two drones, Putin unharmed
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement