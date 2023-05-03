Police searching for gunman after 1 killed, 4 wounded at Atlanta medical office

May 3 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday said one person was killed and four others were wounded by a gunman inside a downtown medical office building.

The wounded were undergoing surgery at downtown Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police still were searching for the shooter early Wednesday afternoon and said the person is believed to still be armed and should not be approached.

"There have been no additional shots fired since the initial incident unfolded. We are currently aware of four shooting victims related to this situation. Three have been transported to the hospital for treatment and a fourth has been pronounced deceased on scene. Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims," Atlanta police said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at 12:42 p.m. EDT inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th and 13th Streets.

Police asked anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM— Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

Police deployed a large number of heavily armed officers to the area.

According to Atlanta Public Schools, several schools were locked down and parents were advised not to try to pick up children until the lockdown ends later.

"As the area immediately surrounding 1110 West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta remains under a shelter-in-place due to an active shooter, several Atlanta Public Schools buildings (schools and offices) will operate on exterior lockdown for the reminder of the day, out of an abundance of caution, until we receive further information from authorities," APS said in a public safety message on their website. "Our campuses and buildings are secure, and this action is out of an abundance of caution."

The school district advised parents not to come to the schools to check their students out of class because the schools will remain in lockdown for the day.