Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
May 3, 2023 / 1:41 AM

Man who killed three in Alabama church shooting sentenced to life

By Darryl Coote
Robert Findlay Smith, 71, pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Jail/Release
Robert Findlay Smith, 71, pleaded guilty Tuesday to capital murder and was sentenced to life in prison. Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Jail/Release

May 3 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting three people to death in June at an Alabama church potluck.

Robert Findlay Smith pleaded guilty to capital murder on Tuesday for the June 16 shooting deaths of Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds, both 84 years old, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager.

Advertisement

"Judge Kandice Pickett accepted the guilty plea and smith was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole," the police department for Vestavia Hills, a Birmingham suburb, said in a statement.

Authorities said the shooting began at about 6:20 p.m. June 16 at the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills where some 25 people were in attendance for a potluck event.

RELATED Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt

Smith was accused of opening fire on the meeting, striking three people. Rainey and Yeager died that Thursday night with Pounds succumbing to her injuries the next day.

District Attorney Danny Carr said in a statement that since Smith intentionally killed two people, he was charged with capital murder, which limited sentencing to either the death mentality or life in prison without parole.

"This type of senseless murder of three innocent people is certainly a case our office would typically try in front of a jury and seek the death penalty, however, that was not the wish of the three families in this case," Carr explained. "After much discussion, thought and prayer the families were unanimous that they would prefer a plea of guilty to capital murder and a life-without-parole sentence."

Advertisement

Saint Stephen's said in a statement that with Smith accepting a guilty plea, their community will be able to focus not on a trial but on being "a place of healing and resurrection."

"We offer prayers for all the lives who have been -- and continue to be -- altered by this tragedy, especially those who were in the Parish Hall on June 16," it said. "As difficult as it is, we pray that God's redeeming love may reach Mr. Smith as he lives with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life."

RELATED Operation against fentanyl on dark web brings arrests, guns, $53 million in cash

Read More

Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in George Floyd's death

Latest Headlines

Judge rules Utah's abortion clinics may remain open
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules Utah's abortion clinics may remain open
May 3 (UPI) -- A judge temporarily blocked a new law banning abortion clinics in Utah on Tuesday, one day before it was to go into effect, on the grounds that it singles out such facilities without reason.
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
American doctor dies climbing Mount Everest
May 3 (UPI) -- A retired American doctor, Jonathan Sugarman of Seattle, has died scaling Mount Everest, according to the U.S. Embassy in Nepal.
U.S., Turkey sanction 2 al-Qaida-linked facilitators
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Turkey sanction 2 al-Qaida-linked facilitators
May 2 (UPI) -- The United States and Turkey on Tuesday jointly sanctioned two men accused of being financial facilitators for U.S. and U.N. designated al-Qaida-linked terrorist groups in Syria.
Montana judge denies transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr's return to House floor
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Montana judge denies transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr's return to House floor
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge ruled against Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state's only transgender lawmaker, saying she cannot return to the state House floor because he does not have the authority to intervene.
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after four-day manhunt
May 2 (UPI) -- Francisco Oropesa, 38, who police believe shot and killed five of his neighbors inside a Texas home has been arrested following a four-day manhunt that involved more than 250 law enforcement officers.
NOAA upgrades storm surge forecast model in time for hurricane season
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NOAA upgrades storm surge forecast model in time for hurricane season
May 2 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Tuesday it has upgraded its storm surge forecast model for high-impact weather in time for the 2023 hurricane season, which begins June 1.
Lawyer confirms Donald Trump won't testify in civil battery, defamation trial
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawyer confirms Donald Trump won't testify in civil battery, defamation trial
May 2 (UPI) -- Ending any speculation, lawyers for Donald Trump told a judge Tuesday the former president will not testify in his own defense during the civil battery and defamation lawsuit against him.
Oregon secretary of state to resign over cannabis consulting side job
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Oregon secretary of state to resign over cannabis consulting side job
May 2 (UPI) -- Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Tuesday she will step down from office next week, amid an ethics investigation into her $10,000-a-month side job for an embattled cannabis company.
'Status quo must change,' Senate Judiciary chair says of Supreme Court ethics
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Status quo must change,' Senate Judiciary chair says of Supreme Court ethics
May 2 (UPI) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, pushed hard for a code of ethics for the Supreme Court during a committee hearing Tuesday.
Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in George Floyd's death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Former Minneapolis police officer found guilty in George Floyd's death
May 2 (UPI) -- A judge found former Minneapolis Police Department officer Tou Thao guilty Monday night of his role in the death of George Floyd almost three years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
3rd stabbing rocks Davis, Calif., shelter-in-place ordered
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
King Charles III's coronation: How to watch and what to expect
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Kremlin rejects U.S. estimate of 100,000 Russian casualties in Ukraine since December
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
Authorities launch search for 2 men who escaped from Virginia jail
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Democratic lawmakers urge Fed not to raise interest rates
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement