Man who killed three in Alabama church shooting sentenced to life

May 3 (UPI) -- A 71-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting three people to death in June at an Alabama church potluck. Robert Findlay Smith pleaded guilty to capital murder on Tuesday for the June 16 shooting deaths of Walter Rainey and Jane Pounds, both 84 years old, and 75-year-old Sarah Yeager.

"Judge Kandice Pickett accepted the guilty plea and smith was sentenced to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole," the police department for Vestavia Hills, a Birmingham suburb, said in a statement.

Authorities said the shooting began at about 6:20 p.m. June 16 at the Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills where some 25 people were in attendance for a potluck event.

Smith was accused of opening fire on the meeting, striking three people. Rainey and Yeager died that Thursday night with Pounds succumbing to her injuries the next day.

District Attorney Danny Carr said in a statement that since Smith intentionally killed two people, he was charged with capital murder, which limited sentencing to either the death mentality or life in prison without parole.

"This type of senseless murder of three innocent people is certainly a case our office would typically try in front of a jury and seek the death penalty, however, that was not the wish of the three families in this case," Carr explained. "After much discussion, thought and prayer the families were unanimous that they would prefer a plea of guilty to capital murder and a life-without-parole sentence."

Saint Stephen's said in a statement that with Smith accepting a guilty plea, their community will be able to focus not on a trial but on being "a place of healing and resurrection."

"We offer prayers for all the lives who have been -- and continue to be -- altered by this tragedy, especially those who were in the Parish Hall on June 16," it said. "As difficult as it is, we pray that God's redeeming love may reach Mr. Smith as he lives with the consequences of his actions for the rest of his life."

