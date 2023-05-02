Montana judge denies transgender lawmaker Zooey Zephyr's return to House floor

1/2

A judge rejected Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr's effort to return to the House floor, saying he does not have the authority to intervene in a legislative dispute. The 34-year-old transgender lawmaker was booted from the legislative session over comments during a debate on a bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Photo courtesy of Rep. Zooey Zephyr/Twitter

May 2 (UPI) -- A judge has ruled against Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr, the state's only transgender lawmaker, saying she cannot return to the state House floor after she was banned from the current legislative session over remarks on transgender issues. In his decision Tuesday, District Court Judge Mike Menahan wrote in a five-page ruling that he did not have the authority to intervene in the legislative dispute. Zephyr, D-Missoula, had sought a court order to allow her to return to Montana's House of Representatives. Advertisement

"Plaintiffs' requested relief would require this Court to interfere with legislative authority in a manner that exceeds this Court's authority," Menahan wrote in the ruling. "Plaintiffs also seek injunctive relief, which far outpaces the facts at issue here."

"The Montana Constitution explicitly grants each house of the Montana legislature the authority to 'expel or punish a member for good cause,'" Menahan said. "Because the constitution explicitly reverses this power for the Legislature, the Court's powers are conversely limited."

Montana's Republican-led House of Representatives voted 68 to 32 on Wednesday to block Zephyr from being recognized to speak for the rest of the legislative session, which ends next week. The 34-year-old will retain her seat and will be able to cast votes remotely.

The disciplinary action comes after Zephyr protested on the House floor on April 24, saying Republicans would have "blood on your hands" if they approved a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors.

On Tuesday, Zephyr responded to the judge's ruling, calling it an affront to her right to free speech.

"What this ruling implies is that the legislature isn't beholden to the constitution -- that there is no right to free speech in the face of a supermajority. That two-thirds of a legislature could come together to silence any member, along with their constituents," Zephyr said in a statement.

"The court's decision not to reinstate me undermines the democratic principles our country was founded on," Zephyr added in a tweet.

"I vow to continue standing for my constituents and community to fight for our democratic institutions. If we can't get justice in the courts, we will get it in the ballot box."

The court's decision not to reinstate me undermines the democratic principles our country was founded on. I vow to continue standing for my constituents & community to fight for our democratic institutions. If we can't get justice in the courts, we will get it in the ballot box. pic.twitter.com/cBgXOnIX8K— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) May 2, 2023

